Just when you thought the upcoming Baywatch reboot couldn't look any more goddamn hilarious, they've gone and plonked a new Red Band trailer into a rocket launcher and blown everything else out of the water. Accompanied by the dulcet tones of DMX's "Where the Hood At?" the latest offering is ram-jam-packed with high speed jet ski chases, beach-side explosions, boobs, babes and balls galore — i.e. everything you could want from a #Baywatch movie.

Oh yeah, and #DwayneJohnson and #ZacEfron make out underwater. You don't want to miss this one:

I don't know about you, but I'm heading out to buy a fish tank right now just so I can put a mini binocular'd Dwayne Johnson in it. Seriously, how sick is that trailer?!

Chiseled gods Johnson and Efron star alongside Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, and Kelly Rohrbach in the revival of this '90s classic, which dives into theaters nationwide May 25.