Nothing says sexy quite like sand, sea, rib-high red swimsuits and of course, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Having already being tantalized with a sizzling teaser trailer back in December, #Baywatch, the '90s nostalgia epic we didn't even know we needed, has just dropped a brand new TV spot at the Super Bowl, and it's 'abs'olutely scorching.

Starring #DwayneJohnson, Zach Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, Baywatch and its showcase of the beach bodies we can but aspire too will focus around the team discovering a covert criminal plot which threatens the safety of their glorious golden beach.

Watch Baywatch's Sizzling New Spot Here:

Premiering on May 26, you've got just 4 months to wet those safety whistles, don a pair of shades and perfect your slow-motion run — but until then, relish in the wonder that is the latest Baywatch trailer.

See Also: