Hollywood is scraping the bottom of the barrel with some of the most ridiculous reboots and sequels we have ever seen. While the upcoming #Baywatch movie definitely had that stench on it after it was announced, it's actually looking very promising.

Baywatch is coming out this weekend right in time for the summer season to begin. Perhaps we need some inspiration directly from the stars of Baywatch — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron — to get into better shape as Summer 2017 rolls in.

Dwayne Johnson & Zac Efron Stay In Shape By Engaging In Strenuous Competitions

Johnson and Efron were in better shape than most of us will ever dream of before they started shooting Baywatch. However, they packed on some more mass by completing a variety of the most strenuous workouts out there. On top of that, they stayed in shape by participating in many friendly competitions and unbelievable challenges that the average actor would never dare to do.

1. Flipping Tractor Tires

As you can see on The Rock's Instagram picture above, the two actors spent almost the entire day in a tire shrugging contest back in March while filming the movie. On top of that, rather than using a traditional-sized tire, they decided to use gigantic tractor tires for multiple hours. At the end of the day, The Rock's hashtag — #TwoMeatheadsActingLike12YearOlds — perfectly sums up this picture.

2. Competing In Insane Pull-Up Challenges

However, the competition didn't end there when only a couple of days later, Dwayne and Zac engaged in a pull-up contest. While Efron was able to do 99 push-ups, the Rock did a strict 100 wide-grip pull-ups — which is unbelievable. While Efron may look more buff than the Rock at times, these competitions are clearly pointing to who is the better lifeguard.

3. Create An American Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course

If flipping tractor tires and doing 100 pull-ups isn't enough for you, maybe you should invest in building an obstacle course just like seen on the hit reality TV series, #AmericanNinjaWarrior. In the Instagram picture featured above, Zac Efron looks more muscular than ever as he competes with the Rock for the best time on this epically-sized obstacle course.

4. Lifting... Refrigerators?

An average person would head to the gym to run on the treadmill and lift some weights to try and get into better shape. If you haven't noticed already, the Rock is not your average Joe as one day on set, he came to the conclusion that lifting weights wasn't an adequate workout anymore and that he had to intensify his work out to a new level — by lifting two massive refrigerators. Maybe The Rock should've become Superman instead.

5. Keeping A Strict Diet

Perhaps the most difficult part of transforming into an absolute beast like Dwayne Johnson or Zac Efron is to maintain an extremely strict diet. Personally, this is where I would drop the ball (especially considering all of the food I consumed during the game). Efron took to his Twitter to share with the world the nightmarish diet he had to undergo while filming Baywatch.

“9 days of absolutely zero carbs & sugar. Only organic grass feed/free range protein and organic leafy greens. This leads too…

#Cheatday ! Devoured a steak, 4 side potatoes/veggies, macncheese, 3 desserts, bread/butter, brick o cheese & caviar pic.twitter.com/q9hXSoq4us — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) March 9, 2016

You look pretty awesome Efron, I'm not going to lie. On the other hand, I really like food. On that note, I think I'll return to my leftover chicken wings.

Baywatch comes to theaters on May 26, 2017.

What do you guys think of these impressive workouts? Are you excited for Baywatch? Tell me below!