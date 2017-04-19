Speculations have been spreading across social media ever since Peter Capaldi announced that he was stepping down as the Doctor. Big names such as Ben Whishaw, Kris Marshall, Tilda Swinton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were all tipped to take on the iconic role when Capaldi departs the TARDIS on Christmas Day 2017. However, it appears a female Doctor is off the table, as the #BBC has made a statement reassuring fans that they will cast the Thirteenth Doctor as a male.

Despite the big female names being selected to take on the epic Time Lord role, the BBC announced that there are "currently no plans" for a female Time Lord, but the company made this statement in the most unique way possible.

What Urged The BBC To Make This Comment?

This statement from the British Broadcasting Corporation was released due to a huge #DoctorWho fan making an official complaint to the BBC. The formal complaint consisted of a concern that switching the gender of the Doctor would heavily confuse his kids. After the long-awaited reply, the Doctor Who fan was relieved when a BBC colleague wrote back, and "assured" the father that they will be casting a male to replace current Time Lord, #PeterCapaldi. BBC Complaints Officer, Joanne Coyne, wrote this in her letter back to the father:

"We appreciate that you're a big 'Doctor Who' fan and you have concerns that the programme would change should there be a female Doctor. Be assured there are currently no plans to have a female 'Doctor Who.'"

It was also mentioned in the responding letter that their letter of complaint will be passed onto the BBC senior managers and program makers, which includes the Doctor Who team.

Following this comment, inside reporters have claimed the Thirteenth Doctor has been cast, and it will be Kris Marshall from #LoveActually. However, fans still wait for the official confirmation to see if it is true or not.

Doctor Who series 10 will air every Saturday on BBC One and BBC America. What has been your favorite Peter Capaldi moment in the show?