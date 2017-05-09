Once upon a time, #Disney animations were seen as untouchable classics, so it's no surprise that the #BeautyAndTheBeast remake was announced to an angry mob with pitchforks. Yet upon release, the Emma Watson-led reimagining waltzed into the hearts of fans to become a classic-in-waiting. Now it has even danced through the record books, becoming the domestic box office's highest-grossing PG movie of all time.

The Billion Dollar Beast

Box Office Mojo has reported that the lifetime domestic gross of Beauty and the Beast stands at $487 million, which is marginally higher than the previous title-holder, Finding Dory ($486 million). The live action remake was even breaking records before it was released, becoming the top family film of all time in terms of ticket pre-sales.

However, it isn't just PG-rated movies that Beauty and the Beast is challenging. To date, the remake has earned $1.18 billion worldwide and is guaranteed to end 2017 as one of the highest grossing movies of the year, despite Paramount's The Fate of the Furious revving close behind with an adrenaline-fuelled worldwide total of $1.16 billion.

Chasing (Fairy) Tails

The worldwide box office success of Beauty and the Beast makes it the 11th highest-grossing movie of all time, coming up against the staggering success of Iron Man 3 ($1.21 billion), and Frozen ($1.27 billion) - both of which are owned by the House of Mouse. In fact, 5 of the top 10 highest-grossing movies ever belong to Walt Disney Studios, showing the incredible influence Disney has as a commercial powerhouse.

Disney are coming off the back of a record-breaking $7 billion from the international box office in 2016, and the success of Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 lays a sturdy foundation for Disney to challenge their own all-time record in 2017.

Although Emma Watson has expressed interest in reprising the role of Belle in a potential sequel to Beauty and the Beast, Disney seem content to let the tale as old as time have some well-earned beauty sleep after its latest record-breaking success.

What's your favorite PG-rated movie of all time? Let me know in the comments below!