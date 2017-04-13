#BeautyandtheBeast took the world by storm this past month. With an incredible cast consisting of Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad and Luke Evans, fans were eager to see what Disney had in store for them with its reimagining of the animated classic.

Thanks to that excitement, the film became a complete success, first through an astounding amount of advanced ticket sales and then through an impressive opening weekend.

Now, almost a month after its release, the film continues to be a hit for #Disney.

'Beauty And The Beast' Is Officially In The Billion-Dollar Club

Yesterday, it pulled $6.8 million overseas and $2.4 million in the US. That got its overseas and domestic totals to $564.1 million and $438.3 million respectively. That in turns translates to a head-spinning worldwide total of $1.0024 billion.

That's an incredible achievement greatly coveted by studios, especially ones looking to create a franchise. But that's not all the recognition that the impressive haul got Beauty and the Beast. Now, it's also the highest grossing live-action movie #musical in history. That's a tall order given the decades of material in the genre we have.

To commemorate those achievements, Disney released this touching video thanking fans for making Beauty and the Beast the hit it became.

The movie was based on animated classic, so right from the beginning it had some pretty big shows to fill. Yet, Disney and #BillCondon managed to craft a story that not only lived up to its source material, but also expanded on it.

It gave us an amazing cast of characters and actors that carried the updated story from beginning to end in a perfect way, so I'm glad to know it's doing so well financially. After this film, I'm even more excited to see what the House of Mouse has in store for us with its upcoming live-action adaptations.

