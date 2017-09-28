For months, fans of the classic 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast were bursting with enthusiasm for the live-action remake. With an A-list cast with actors such as Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast was primed for success. The film hit over $500 million at the U.S. box office and grossed $1.2 billion worldwide after its debut on March 17, 2017. And now, just six months after its highly anticipated theater release, Beauty and the Beast is streaming on Netflix!

Beauty and the Beast is just one of the many Disney films available on Netflix, with a number of Disney classics have been added to the streaming service in the month of September. Beauty and the Beast was released for your viewing pleasure as of September 19, and it is quickly becoming a fan favorite from Netflix's September releases.

'Beauty and the Beast' 2017 is now on Netflix [Credit: Disney]

However, don't expect this gift to last too long. Disney's infamous withdrawal from Netflix (just over a year after announcing its apt streaming connection) means that Disney films will slowly disappear from the platform. However, Disney's new, exclusive streaming service will not come into effect until 2019, which means you've got about two years to watch the live-action Beauty and the Beast as many times as you want!

Along with Beauty and the Beast, here are three more Disney classics that are now available on Netflix:

1. 'Hercules'

Who put the glad in gladiator? Hercules is one of Disney's most popular works due to its fun-loving villains like Hades, and the fact that its story derives from Greek mythology. The combination made this film a fan favorite and it's one that I personally would live to see as a live-action remake.

2. 'Mulan'

Despite Frozen fever claiming Elsa was our first Disney princess that highlighted independence, Mulan was the first heroine that showed that females can do anything a male can do. The story of Mulan impersonating a soldier to save her father from a inevitable death was inspired by real-life Hua Mulan, though it's rumored that Mulan's origin is purely legend.

A live-action remake of Mulan is set to be released November 2, 2018.

3. 'Pocahontas'

Pocahontas is another Disney tale which is based on real-life events. Even though its sequel, Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World, depicts Pocahontas' actual fate of marrying John Rolfe instead of John Smith, the original 1995 classic is the only one available on Netflix, so you can watch this one and pretend Pocahontas and John Smith lived happily ever after.

How many times have you watched Beauty and the Beast on Netflix (twice for me so far)? Let us know in the comments below!