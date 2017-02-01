It might be a tale as old as time, but we'll never get tired of watching it. After #Disney produced one of his best animated classics with the 1991 Beauty and the Beast, the studio is bringing the enchanting tale back in a live-action version. Starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, the adaptation looks like it couldn't be more faithful to the original animation. It's wonderful to be recognizing almost every shot.

To highlight just how close the two versions were, we compiled a first side-by-side of the footage we have so far, and the similarities are truly remarkable:

So when Disney released a final trailer ahead of the movie's release in March, we just had to take a closer look at the new footage — and lo and behold, it still feels like the drawings as we know them have come to life!

Watch The Final Trailer And The Animated Original Side-By-Side

It makes you wonder whether the whole cast and crew of the movie just can't watch the animated Beauty and the Beast anymore because they simply know too well how each shot is going to look.

You could argue that a new movie should bring more original content to the table, but it seems like a clever approach to cater to audiences' insatiable taste for Disney nostalgia. After all, it'd be a disaster to stray too far from the story as we know it, when most of the moviegoers who'll hopefully fill theaters come March 17 have grown up with animated classics such as Beauty and the Beast.

Are you excited for the live-action Beauty and the Beast? Or would you rather stick to re-watching the animated version?