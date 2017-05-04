Beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice 2! It still isn't here? Damn! The fact is, Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic comedy about a scruffy spirit who scams new ghosts upon arrival in the afterlife is long overdue for a sequel. Over the years there have been rumors snaking around about a possible Beetlejuice 2 movie that would bring back the main cast of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis in raucous form, but it has yet to materialize. In order to sift through all the years of Beetlejuice 2 rumors and ghost whispers, let's break down everything we know about a possible Beetlejuice sequel.

What's The Latest Beetlejuice 2 News?

Back in September 2011, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. had taken on David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith for a two-year, two-script deal after Smith's work with #TimBurton on Dark Shadows. One of the scripts it was expected they'd write was for the sequel to #Beetlejuice. In March 2012, Grahame-Smith told Collider, "Beetlejuice is hopefully the third thing I’m gonna write this year," before going on to say that he'd already met with Tim Burton and Michael Keaton, and both were game. However, he also added that, "It’s whether or not I can come up with a script that’s worthy of them jumping back in." Well, now that we're in 2017 with no grungy bio exorcist in sight, it seems like whatever he came up with wasn't quite right.

Relive the movie's shenanigans below with the Beetlejuice trailer:

However, let's not lose hope yet; Tim Burton gave a juicy Beetlejuice 2 update to Collider in May 2016:

“It’s something that I really would like to do in the right circumstances, but it’s one of those films where it has to be right. It’s not a kind of a movie that cries out [for a sequel], it’s not the Beetlejuice trilogy. So it’s something that if the elements are right — because I do love the character and Michael’s amazing as that character, so yeah we’ll see. But there’s nothing concrete yet.”

Will The Main Cast Come Back For Beetlejuice 2?

In 2014, the ghost with the most himself, Michael Keaton, told MTV News that he'd be well up for reprising his role as Beetlejuice, but he'd want Tim Burton back too:

“I always said that’s the one thing I’d like to do again, if I ever did anything again. But it kind of required Tim to be involved some way or another.

After Tim Burton simultaneously teased and quashed rumors about Beetlejuice 2 in the above interview, the Sydney Morning Herald caught up with #MichaelKeaton in November 2016 to ask him again about the possibility of a sequel. While he emphasized that he'd still be up for another one, he also sadly said that nothing is in the works:

"Whoever is in charge has had the opportunity to make it for many, many years. They should have just pulled the trigger and done it. But they didn't, and it had nothing to do with me or Tim."

And what about #WinonaRyder? She might still be ryding the Stranger Things hype train — with Season 2 set to come out around Halloween 2017 — but just remember where you came from, Winona!

In 2015, Ryder made a very bold, tantalizing statement on Late Night With Seth Meyers when asked about the sequel:

“I think I can confirm it. It was very hush-hush top secret… but then [Tim Burton] was doing some press for ‘Big Eyes’ and he did an on-camera interview and he said, ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing it, and Winona’s going to be in it.’… If he said it, I can say it.”

Sadly, after this interview, no further announcements were made. Well, as Juno said, "never trust the living."

Any Beetlejuice 2 Plot Ideas?

Back in 2012, Seth Grahame-Smith — who is still credited on IMDb as a screenwriter on the project — spoke to Collider about his ideas for the movie:

"...it’s not a remake, it’s not a reboot, it is a true sequel with Michael Keaton as the title character Beetlejuice... This will be a true 26 or 27 years later sequel. What’s great is that for Beetlejuice, time means nothing in the afterlife, but the world outside is a different story.”

Sadly, Warner Bros. has not given the green light on production, so we're still in purgatory, waiting for someone to come out and finally say "it's showtime!"

(Sources: Deadline, Collider1, Collider2, Sydney Morning Herald, MTV News)