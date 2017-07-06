Tom Holland went from being a relatively unknown actor to a celebrity superstar thanks to his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor's version of the wall-crawler stole our hearts in Civil War, and he'll continue to wow audiences with this year's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

However, acting as our friendly neighborhood Spider-man isn't the only thing our real-life Peter Parker is known for. In fact, Holland is also the face of countless fan-made memes. Speaking to BBC Radio, Holland revealed how his fame as a celebrity meme began in 2015.

The actor recalled an interview while promoting #InTheHeartOfTheSea, where he confessed breaking his strict diet by eating a croissant. Unfortunately, his long-time sugar withdrawal made him throw up his sneaky breakfast.

"I am a walking meme. I am. My fans love it. The funniest one is, I was on a diet when we did 'Heart of the Sea,' and we were only allowed to eat 500 calories a day, which is awful. I stole a croissant from the catering thing that the crew ate, I ate it and then threw up immediately 'cause I just wasn't used to the sugar, 'cause I'd been on this diet for so long. But I said 'croissant.'"

With Great Croissants Comes Great Responsibility:

Rather than focusing on Holland's anecdote, fans became fascinated by his pronunciation of "croissant", which many believed to sound like "quackson."

Yep, his pronunciation became so popular that his fandom made hundreds (if not thousands) of memes. And it's a practice that's only gotten stronger these past two years:

"My fans were like 'Tom Holland can't say croissant, he says quackson.' And every fan I meet, they take a video like 'hey man, can you say quackson?' And I'm like 'quackson' and they like roast me on it. And I've been like, 'hey guys, come on now, the quackson joke is outdone let's find a new one.'"

Holland is understandably ready to move on from the whole "quackson" situation, and as he mentioned, he's asked his fans to cool it with the in-joke. However, the internet has no master.

I gave Tom Holland a croissant today and he was like "ha ha how funny a quackson" while he was laughing and it was the cutest thing ever — Sabe (@imcalledSabela) June 16, 2017

Tom Holland: "But I was so fed up one day and I went to the crew catering and stole a-"

Me: QUACKSON! pic.twitter.com/ljbFs4Rv0r — Mari (@SPlDERMARI) March 19, 2017

if u say quackson three times in the mirror tom holland will appear and throw a croissant at u — izZi (@hoIIandtom) December 12, 2016

Sometimes I'm sad but then I remember that one video of Tom Holland where he says 'Quackson' and suddenly things aren't as bad anymore — MarvelEnthusiast (@Ieznos) September 26, 2016

Funnily enough, this isn't the only time Holland's discussed a peculiar story while working on the Homecoming press tour, so who knows how many hilarious anecdotes the young actor has to share.

Tom Holland reprises his Marvel role when Spider-man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017.

How do you feel about Tom Holland's meme experience? Did you ever join the fandom? Let me know in the comments!