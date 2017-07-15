Disney is expanding its slate of live-action remakes of original cartoon classics with several films, including Jon Favreau's Lion King, Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, and Tim Burton's live-action remake of Disney's early masterpiece Dumbo.

Burton is no stranger to Disney or live action remakes, as he also directed both live action Alice in Wonderland movies. Now he is set to guide the flying young elephant to a new audience, as production has begun on the remake.

Audiences at D23 got to see a bit of Dumbo himself, via a model for the elephant, but the first image officially released to the public features the director, with Burton pictured on the Casey Jr. train from the original movie.

Dumbo has an incredible cast, including Eva Green, Danny Devito, Colin Farrell, and Michael Keaton.

As of right now, the story for Dumbo will be a bit different from the original 1941 cartoon, with the official synopsis as follows.

Disney’s new live-action feature film “Dumbo” introduces Holt Farrier (Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) enlists Holt to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt’s children (Parker and Hobbins) discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.

Dumbo is slated for a March 2019 release date.