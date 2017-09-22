Warner Bros.' remake of the beloved Stephen King novel, IT, is officially a critical and financial success and the world has fallen in love with the property. While the relationship between the kids gives the film heart and reverence, it's Bill Skarsgård’s portrayal of Pennywise that fans have become enamored with.

Skarsgård's performance is nothing short of inspired and his portrayal of #Pennywise goes way beyond terrifying. Pennywise’s movement, eyes, smile, and staggered speech pattern all add to the fear the character creates, but how did IT’s director, Andy Muschietti, and Bill Skarsgård create such a terrifying creature?

In a new featurette released for IT, fans finally get to see Pennywise’s insanity up close and how the filmmakers created the twisted clown.

How The Filmmakers Of IT Created The Fear Surrounding Pennywise The Clown

In the new IT featurette released by Warner Bros., #AndyMuschietti touches on why Bill Skarsgård was chosen to play Pennywise and the characteristics that made him the personification of fear:

“He’s unpredictable and that was something that caught my attention immediately. The body language, his madness, and his look was completely unnerving.”

The featurette also revealed that the production kept Skarsgård away from the rest of the cast as long as they could, so they could capture the children’s sincere reaction on film. The first time the kids saw #Pennywise was during the filming was the scene where Pennywise is slowly revealed through the frames of a projector. The actors said that the cameras caught their real reactions to Pennywise, which was nothing short of terrifying.

Finn Wolfhard (Ritchie Tozier) says that he was “so freaked out” when he saw Pennywise for the first time, which was evident from the scene. Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon) commented that Skarsgård’s portrayal of Pennywise is sporadic and that you have no idea what he is going to do at any given moment. Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) likened Pennywise to a “demonic animal”, while Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie Kaspbrak) said that the scenes where Skarsgård was screaming in his face were insane.

The author of IT himself, Stephen King, topped off the featurette by saying that #BillSkarsgård’s portrayal of Pennywise did everyone proud, which meant a lot to the actor. The fact that the movie has been received so well speaks to Skarsgård’s portrayal, as well as the rest of the cast who did an amazing job.

Andy Muschietti created a film that managed to touch audience’s hearts, but also scare the living crap out of them. Based on the film’s success, it’s likely we will see a sequel to IT and, hopefully, Muschietti and Skarsgård will return to give fans another great film.

