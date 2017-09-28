Warning: This article contains pictures with some nudity.

Bella Thorne rose to fame on the Disney Channel original series Shake it Up in 2010, and since then, she has become a social media superstar. With a staggering 16.2 million Instagram followers, Throne’s influence as a celebrity is quite substantial. Recently, Thorne shared a fully nude photo that caught people's attention by carrying a wonderful message of body positivity and self-acceptance.

Bella Thorne Poses Nude In Photo Shoot For GQ Mexico

In two recent Instagram posts, Thorne shared pictures from an upcoming issue of GQ Mexico, which feature the actress completely nude. While Thorne does look stunning in the picture, it's the message she wrote in the text of the post that really got people talking:

“I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush Bella, but just know every time someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. Honestly, I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone."

The first part of her message is incredibly touching and wholly relatable. Even though celebrities often confidently grace magazine covers, they still feel the same insecurities as everyone else. This message humanizes #BellaThorne in a way that is inspiring for those that look up to her, because it’s easy to see her as this beautiful starlet, rather than the flesh and bone person she is. Her messaged continued and she brought her point home poignantly:

That it's ok. As a public persona, you know naturally that every time you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT.”

Although the “call to arms” at the end of her post got a bit aggressive, her point is still incredibly valid. As a culture, we’ve become accustomed to the idea of the “perfect celebrity”. That they are this noble personification of perfection, but in reality, they have flaws just like everyone else. In this photo shoot, Bella Thorne opted not to get any touch-ups done as a way to reminded everyone that she's as humanly flawed.

Over the last few years, we have seen celebrities like Jenna Dewan Tatum, Ariel Winter, Madonna, Alicia Silverstone, and Selma Hayek all share body positive messages on their various social media platforms. The rise in pro-body positive role models definitely sends the right message for those that struggle with their own self-image and shows them that they are not alone.

Bella Thorne’s latest Instagram post show’s her fans that she isn’t perfect, but it also serves as a rallying cry for body positivity. Her bravery and honesty is to be commended, and her willingness to speak her mind about important social issues is surely something to admire.

Sound off! What do you think of Bella Thorne's Insatgram posts promoting body positivity? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.