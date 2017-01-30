Just months after it was confirmed that #BenAffleck would direct and star in #TheBatman, set to possibly hit theaters late in 2018, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star has just announced that he is stepping down as director.

According to Variety, Affleck will still star as #Batman in the movie, and will be a producer as well, which will hopefully bring relief to any DC fans getting anxious because of this news.

DC fans right now

His official statement about his change of heart:

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

The script for The Batman has already been written by Affleck and Geoff Johns, and shooting is still set to begin this summer.

While it's good that Affleck realized that wearing the hats of star, director, and producer was far too daunting for a film of this size, it's still another troubling setback for the #DCEU lately, with last week's news that the script for #TheFlash is getting a page one rewrite while still without a director.

The good news is, all of this seems to indicate that Warner Bros. has learned its lesson from rushing the script and production of Suicide Squad and are now focusing on getting things right rather than just getting them out fast. And fans won't have much longer to wait for some Caped Crusader action, as Justice League will be hitting theaters November 17, 2017.

See Also:

[Source: Variety]