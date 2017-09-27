As Justice League's release date draws closer and closer fans can expect to see more of our favorite #DC superheroes on screen through various TV Spots and promotional videos. Just recently, Warner Bros presented a new team featurette featuring the Justice League cast talking about their roles. Among them of course was Ben Affleck who plays the iconic superhero Batman.

The New Batman

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

In the one-minute Japanese promo video, which showed a new look at #Batman, the actor talked about "the evolution of a new Batman", stating:

“We see the evolution of a new Batman. Inspired by Superman’s sacrifice, he’s moved on from lone vigilante to recruiter and leader.”

The "evolution" of a new Batman may have been brought on less by Superman's death and more by fans' rage after seeing Batman v. Superman, in which the caped crusador broke his cardinal rule and had no qualms in killing people. This isn't the first time we're seeing Batfleck talk about a changed Batman. Back in August, Ben told EW:

"BvS departed a little bit from the traditional Batman. This is a much more traditional Batman. He’s heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people … This is more in keeping with the canon of how Batman’s usually been portrayed, and how he’s portrayed vis a vis the Justice League in the comics. This is more the Batman you would find if you opened up your average Batman comic book."

This is certainly great news for DC fans who want their #superheroes to be the same when they are portrayed in live-action. But if Affleck's recent comments and this new still from the promo are anything to go by, we may be getting out most awesome Batman to date.

Are you excited to see a 'new' Batman in Justice League?

(Source: EW )