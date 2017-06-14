It's been 13 years since the Average Joe's won a blinding victory over Globo Gym in Ben Stiller's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and a lot's changed in that time - at least according to Ben Stiller's White Goodman. The man with the tan is back in a new Omaze campaign which reunites Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn and many other Dodgeball favorites for a charity showdown that you can be a part of.

Dodgeball: "Ouchtown, population: You, bro!"

Omaze launched the charity campaign on Wednesday, showing that while some things might have changed, Dodgeball's humor still hits the target like a wrench to the face - literally.

Amidst the character reprisals and severe trash-talking is a sincere message. Fans are urged to pick a side in the "d-d-decade long" rivalry between Globo Gym and Average Joe's by visiting their respective websites. Anyone who signs up to either omaze.com/globo or omaze.com/joes is in for a chance to play dodgeball with Ben Stiller himself. All proceeds from the campaign are dedicated to The Stiller Foundation, a name that Ben Stiller professes to be uncomfortable with (believing that The LeBron James Foundation would've received more donations).

Despite that humility, The Stiller Foundation is dedicated to supporting education initiatives for children all over the world. For example, the foundation recently helped fund the construction of the School of Hope in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, which provides an accessible learning environment for 180 students.

"L for love. Good times."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the Omaze video, Stiller discussed how it felt to don the purple cobra uniform once more:

"It was really strange and fun. I didn’t know what it would be like, because I was away from it for so long and I never really thought there would be any reason to do the character again, but then when this opportunity came up, especially talking to Omaze and what good ideas for fundraising there would be, over the years we’ve been aware of people who are fans of the movie and their connection with it, which I’ve appreciated."

Combining one of his most culturally resonant films with his charitable foundation was a powerful motivator for Stiller, who believed it was important for this Omaze campaign to be a collaborative effort. Dodgeball: An Underdog Story was, above all, a hilarious movie of multiple wacky sequences, absurd one-liners, zany characters and deadpan direction. Stiller wanted all those parts to return for the Omaze campaign.

"To me, it was really important when we said we could do it, the first person I called was Rawson Thurber, who wrote and directed the movie, and said, “Hey would you get on board with this thing? If you would write and direct this thing, we could put the band back together.” "That was the key to it, these things don’t exist in a vacuum in terms of the writing and situation. Once Rawson said yes, I called Vince up, and he immediately said, “I’m in, let’s do it, it’s for a good cause.” Then we got Justin Long and Christine Taylor and Missi Pyle and everybody; it was really exciting for us all to get back together."

So, Will There Evere Be Another Dodgeball Movie?

In lieu of a direct sequel, this snippet scratches that Underdog itch, but we can't help but wish for a feature length grudge match. Stiller's already claimed that there's no plans for Dodgeball 2 in the works, but fans seem more excited than ever now that Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller have reprised their roles.

If you remember your 5 D's of dodgeball, visit one of the above links for your chance to play dodgeball against (or alongside) Ben Stiller. If you still can't pick a side, Ben offered some good advice for anyone caught on the fence between the Cobras and the Average Joe's:

"It’s more like Omaze is giving people the chance to go with a Winner or a La-loser. And Purple Cobras have much cooler uniforms."

Did that Omaze reunion satisfy your Dodgeball craving, or are you still craving a sequel? Sound off in the comments below. And don't forget to dodge, duck, dip, dive, dodge!