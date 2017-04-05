#TheLastJedi has stayed under the radar lately, but in a little over than a week, Star Wars Celebration will begin and we will be bombarded with Star Wars news, announcements, reveals, and even the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. The movie is taking place directly after the events of #TheForceAwakens and will bring back most of the cast (sorry, Harrison Ford) for the highly anticipated sequel along with some new names such as Benicio Del Toro. However, it looks like his mystery role might have just been revealed...

Benicio Del Toro's Role Possibly Revealed In New Rumor

#BenicioDelToro has been confirmed to play a large role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but nothing else has been confirmed. While Lucasfilm has yet to say something about his character, Making Star Wars has published a bold rumor about Del Toro's Star Wars character with a very detailed description, claiming the following:

He is either named D.J. or it is his code name used by the production. He wears all black. He has a trench coat on with a Han Solo-style belt at his waist to hold his blaster. His hair is short. He also has a strange cap that doesn’t have a bill to it. He looks slimy and dirty but the bill-less cap makes him look sort of like a throwback to a different era. He belongs in the criminal underworld by the looks of him. The man in black-style character we heard about is certainly there but his style evokes a few things in the design. His trench coat reminds me of Anakin’s Revenge of the Sith costume in that its lapels evoke a tabard look and its black leather. All of this makes his ship all the more curious to me.

There is always a chance that this could be nonsense, but the site has been fairly accurate with its scoops in the past and there's always a chance this rumor could be valid. Given that, if you would like to stay completely spoiler-free for The Last Jedi, you may want to exit this page. For most of you, you're probably okay.

Personally, I believe "D.J." are the initials for the new character being played by Del Toro. The thing that really intrigues me about these comments is the fact that this sounds unlike any other character we have seen in the #StarWars universe, which is a relief considering we all want The Last Jedi to be as unique as possible. The rumor continues to reveal more details about D.J.'s ship.

This is where things get weird. His ship is really fancy. The interior looks like something you would see from Canto Bight. It looks like if someone took the J.J. Abrams Star Trek films and designed the interior of the Falcon for a new Trek film. The cockpit has a very nice singular red seat for him to pilot from. In the back of the ship, it has a communal section like the Falcon where a crew could sit and socialize. But instead of dingy white seats and a chess board it has a very nice bright curved blue booth with a table (no word on a chess board) and it looks more like a nice hotel than something Han Solo would live in. The inside of the ship at Pinewood was a mixture of Amidala’s Nubian ship from The Phantom Menace mixed with the look and feel of the Abram’s Trek and a few hints of the sleek “Apple” design aesthetic we saw revitalize the look of the classic Stormtrooper into the First Order Stormtrooper we have today. If the Falcon is a Winnebago this ship is a luxury yacht made by Bill Gates.

It's hard to say whether or not this rumor is valid, but it is very detailed and nothing seems particularly out of the question. Looking at previous rumors, there is certainly a story forming here. It is believed that this D.J. character has spent some time in jail and Finn and Kelly Marie Tran's Rose have to embark on a mission in Canto Blight to break D.J. out of jail. This scene will also feature Canto Blight police, which would mark the first time we see a police force in Star Wars. Given that, I'm curious to see if these police officers are in armor similar to stormtroopers or something totally fresh and unique.

No matter what, I'm excited to see what actor Benicio Del Toro has in store for us Star Wars fans as he is a magnificent character and will definitely do a great job playing the "slimy and dirty" D.J. in The Last Jedi, hitting theaters on December 15th.