June is Pride Month; four weeks to celebrate being queer, fabulous, and remembering those icons that worked tirelessly to allow us the freedom to live our lives without discrimination. Judy Garland, Marlene Dietrich, RuPaul, Lady Gaga, and... the Babadook? Yes that's right — if you listen to what folks on Twitter and Tumblr have to say, then the Babadook has just come flying out of the closet (er, I mean dark dank basement) and is now out and proud.

Don't believe me? Wondering how Jennifer Kent's sinister monster has become the gay icon we all deserve? Well let's take a look at the facts. It all got started in a truly Tumblr-esque exchange, which basically canonized #TheBabadook as the true embodiment of gay representation.

The "babadiscourse" was only heightened earlier this year when a #Netflix "glitch" (yeah right) placed the 2014 movie in the #LGBT Movies category.

A boring heterosexual analysis of the movie might argue that this is absurd, and that the Babadook is the embodiment of grief, summoned by a creepy (and dramatic) pop-up book to haunt a widow and her 6-year-old son. But an exciting queer analysis posits the theory that the Babadook — with his flair for top hats, fashion-forward trench coats, drama, and male loves — is far more relatable to the LGBT community than we first thought. Here is further "proof," if you haven't been convinced already — oh, and from now on, the B in LGBT stands for Babadook.

BABADOOK: I'm a terrifying monster that destroys families that try to suppress me.



GAY PEOPLE: Oh my god, SAME. Drinks later? — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 7, 2017

openly gay and with an affinity for hats and drama, the Babadook was the first time I saw myself represented in a film — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) April 19, 2017

For many years I have struggled in the gray zone between otter, cub, and bear. But I finally found peace by identifying as a Babadook. — KarlieKlosstrophobic (@RyneIsMean) June 7, 2017

Celebrate #Pride2017 with our queer icon, the Babadook:



L - Lushous

G - Great

B - Babadook

T - Totally

Q - Queer

I - Inciting

A - Aid pic.twitter.com/PYMKMiqUCy — Writer @ BIG GAY (@Swoocetoot) June 5, 2017

The Babadook celebrated his first pride this year pic.twitter.com/VEHsnLhUYx — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 7, 2017

babadook is th dramatic gay bc

-makes a popup book

-makeup queen

-runs downstairs SCREAMING if u knock his hat off

(as a dramatic gay: same) — mimelord (@benjitxt) May 22, 2017

Since coming out of the basement, it has been revealed the Babadook took part in the Stonewall Riots which inspired #PrideMonth, and has been honored with many accolades, including a Visibility Award and walking RuPaul's runway in sickening babastyle.

The Babadook fought so we could live (h/t @kamilumin) pic.twitter.com/YrIHiKnrUh — Dean Tne (@Maccadaynu) June 7, 2017

The babadook did THAT pic.twitter.com/tnhSR1qAmy — milk (@yellowisak) June 5, 2017

Breaking News: @HRC to honor The Babadook with the Visibility Award pic.twitter.com/IO0VXYlqEG — pu (@AndyRockCandy) June 7, 2017

All the other Babadook memes can take a seat. Mutha has arrived! pic.twitter.com/21MXYj3FwD — Mike T (@majtague) June 7, 2017

He has also been no slouch, hitting the dating scene (Grindook?) with the same enthusiasm as he applies to terrifying suburban widows. According to credible source (Twitter and Tumblr), he is in a relationship with the Bye Bye Man (a.k.a. Bi Bi Man) and is BFFs with the Blair Witch (who is a lesbian).

the babadook is getting tired of gay standards in the monster world: hes thiccccc but everyone just seems to want a slender man :( — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 7, 2017

self care is remember the 3 greatest lgbt icons, also known as the three b's: babadook (gay), blair witch (lesbian), bye bye man (bi bi) — self care is (@seIfcareis) June 8, 2017

THE BABADOOK IS A QUEER ICON DONT YOU DARE SAY OTHERWISE!!! HE IS DATING THE BYE BYE MAN!!!! — kath (@localwinemom) June 4, 2017

ive seen a million "gay babadook" and "lesbian blair witch" tweets but only like 1 bisexual bye bye man tweet ?? stop bi bi man erasure — mimelord (@benjitxt) June 7, 2017

Retweet this if you're proud of The Babadook's personal journey pic.twitter.com/t36SM3RU3w — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 7, 2017

Oh, and the official Facebook page it on board too, so it's canon now.

Babadook, we're so proud of your journey — from terrifying closet monster to out-and-proud babaqueen — right in time for Pride Month! Perhaps this news will pave the way for a very different Babadook 2? And for now, I will leave you with this, potentially even more terrifying ditty.

this physically hurt to make pic.twitter.com/xwP8ogaDNV — alexis (@lgbthansolo) June 5, 2017

