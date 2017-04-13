Now that we know the CW's Golden Globe-winning musical comedy #CrazyExGirlfriend will be getting a third season, the only thing left to do is wait for them to roll it out. In the mean time, until we learn that fateful date, let's go through the best of the best Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs, in ascending order of awesomeness.

Here are the top 15 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs to keep you entertained during this ridiculously long intermission.

The Best 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Songs

15. 'Thought Bubbles'

Thought Bubbles 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III)

Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) Best Line: "If I can't even hit the gym, how will I ever be a good father?"

14. 'You Stupid Bitch'

You Stupid Bitch 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom)

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) Best Line: "You're just a poopy little slut who doesn't think"

13. 'Friendtopia'

Friendtopia 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), Heather (Vella Lovell), Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz)

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), Heather (Vella Lovell), Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) Best Line: "When one of us gets dumped that becomes Memorial Day / All agriculture will be diverted into making us Rosé."

12. 'The Math Of Love Triangles'

The Math of Love Triangles 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and the Professors

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and the Professors Best Line: "Whichever Tom or Dick I might pick the center of the triangle is little ole me!"

11. 'Put Yourself First'

Put Yourself First 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Tanya (Jazz Raycole), Chloe (Marisa Davila), Nicky (Britney Young) and Kayla (Lulu Antariksa)

Tanya (Jazz Raycole), Chloe (Marisa Davila), Nicky (Britney Young) and Kayla (Lulu Antariksa) Best Line: "If it’s just for myself, shouldn’t I be comfortable? / No! Put yourself first in a sexy way!"

10. '(Tell Me I'm Okay) Patrick'

Tell Me I'm Okay Patrick 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom)

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) Best Line: "I realize your occupation is not gentle validation but just this once, Patrick, give it a go!"

9. 'So Maternal'

Who Sings It: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom)

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) Best Line: "Step aside ladies, give your babies to a Carol Brady level matriarch. / The only hard part of it is, how hard I’ll hit this when I knock it out of the park!"

8. 'After Everything I've Done For You (That You Didn't Ask For)'

Who Sings It: Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin)

Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) Best Line: "I blackmailed Valencia's boss so now I control when she teaches, that's right! I make yoga class schedules! There's no limit to where my reach is!"

7. 'Maybe This Dream'

Who Sings It: Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin)

Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) Best Line: "Maybe this dream won't be like my vibrator, breaking when I need it most. / Maybe this dream won't be like ebola, eating the flesh of its host."

6. 'Remember That We Suffered'

Patti LuPone 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Rabbi Shari (Patti LuPone), Naomi Bunch (Tovah Feldshuh)

Rabbi Shari (Patti LuPone), Naomi Bunch (Tovah Feldshuh) Best Line: "When I say 'We' you say 'Suffered' We! Suffered! We! Suffered!"

5. 'Oh My God I Think I Like You'

Are there condoms that can prevent these feelings? 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom)

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) Best Line: "Is there an IUD that can stop the image of you and me / getting married on a hillside surrounded by ducks / and then we get into a rowboat!"

4. 'Feelin' Kinda Naughty'

Feelin Kinda Naughty 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom)

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) Best Line: "I wanna kill you and wear your skin like a dress / But then also have you see me in the dress / And be like, 'O-M-G you look so cute in my skin!'"

3. 'Santa Ana Winds'

Santa Ana Winds 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: The Wind

The Wind Best Line: "I'm mystical but also carry dangerous spores. / I bring whimsy and forest fires"

2. 'What'll It Be?'

Who Sings It: Greg (Santino Fontana)

Greg (Santino Fontana) Best Line: "Everyone's going home / Cause it's time to give thanks / Thanks for the chain stores and outlets and banks / Thanks for this town three short hours from the beach / Where all of your dreams can stay just out of reach."

1. 'Settle For Me'

Settle For Me 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' [Credit: CW]

Who Sings It: Greg (Santino Fontana)

Greg (Santino Fontana) Best Line: "I have no problem being picked out from the bottom / If he’s your broken condom, I’m Plan B! / So lower those expectations and settle for me."

