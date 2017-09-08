DragonCon is a spectacle to behold, bringing thousands of nerdy fans together in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. This year, a record-breaking 80,000 cosplayers, celebrities, and fans from around the globe gathered for the annual convention for all things fandom.

Movie Pilot was lucky enough to squeeze into the river of 80K people strutting the streets of DragonCon, and in our path were waves of incredible cosplayers. While Overwatch and Ricky and Morty characters seemed to fill the majority of the cosplay realm, there was just about every character parading from all fandoms at the annual event.

And so, we did our best to hunt down the best of the best cosplays. From Game of Thrones to Disney, here are some of the best cosplays from DragonCon 2017:

11. Star Wars Story

Fandom mashups are some of my personal favorite types of cosplays. And when you take two classics like Star Wars and Toy Story to create a Bobba Fett Buzz Lightyear and Twi'lek Woody... Well it doesn't get much better than that.

10. Moana

Since the film's big debut in 2016, Moana has shown signs of becoming a Disney classic with its hit songs like 'How Far I'll Go." So it wasn't surprising to see a few Moana cosplays about DragonCon. However, once these two arbitrary cosplayers found each other, it was picture perfect. Props to them for their amazing cosplays (pun intended).

9. Wonder Woman

Much to the surprise of DragonCon attendees, Wonder Woman did not take up the bulk of the cosplays zipping around the convention. And while there were a handful of various Diana Prince cosplays to be seen, it was #JohnBarrowman who stole the show with his Wonder Barrowman cosplay. Barrowman is known to make spectacular appearances at conventions, and he continuously shows appreciation of the cosplay community by wearing cosplays to almost every convention.

8. World of Warcraft

Violet came into the cosplay scene with this stunningly intricate #WorldofWarcraft cosplay. She states that this is her first big armor build, and only took her two weeks, adding she "couldn't be happier with it." And we couldn't agree more, Death Wing! Violet is also known for her Princess Kida cosplay that she made back in 2015.

7. Once Upon A Time

How spot on is this Rumplestiltskin cosplay? With the #OnceUponATime storybook and the Dark One's dagger in tow, this real life Mr. Gold looks like he stepped right out of Storybrooke. This cosplayer ran around DragonCon with his Belle, getting people to make deals with the Dark One, and even got them to sign Rumplestiltskin's binding contract! Hopefully they remembered that "all magic comes with a price!"

6. Sailor Voltron

Yet another incredible cosplay mashup by this team of Sailor Moon cosplayers. Instead of dressing in the typical sailor costumes from the famous anime show, these creative minds took it to the next level by constructing full armored Voltron cosplays, in colorful Sailor Moon style.

5. Final Fantasy

Vraskaa Cosplay is quite the cosplay designer and has a ton of impressive builds under her belt. Her DragonCon lineup consisted of builds such as humanoid Orisa and a dead tier 19 death knight, all of which are equally as breathtaking as her Bhunivelze cosplay from Final Fantasy. Her YouTube channel reveals she has been working on this cosplay since at least June, which shows her level of dedication to the craft.

4. Jurassic Park

These inflatable T-Rex cosplays were turning heads with their hilarious antics throughout the DragonCon weekend. They danced, they waddled, they terrorized the streets. This group became a unique addition to the DragonCon experience that will hopefully be a staple for years to come.

3. Stewie

It's always impressive to see the attention to detail that cosplayers have in their unique creations. This costume is fully reminiscent of #FamilyGuy character Stewie's constant goal to take over the world. What I like most about this cosplay is that it's made entirely out of children's toys, which is probably a more accurate representation of the weapons Stewie is constantly brewing up.

2. Game of Thrones

This 85-year-old was the talk of DragonCon last weekend with her Lady Olenna Tyrell of Highgarden (also known as the Queen of Thorns) cosplay from Game of Thrones. This woman has been attending DragonCon for three years, but she took her Queen of Thorns cosplay up a notch by holding signs that read "It was me," eluding to Game of Thrones' must recent bombshell from the past season.

It's safe to say that this woman was the actual Queen of DragonCon.

1. Rick and Morty

These #RickandMorty cosplays may have stolen the show at DragonCon 2017. The larger-than-life versions of Morty and Pickle Rick received a slew of attention on Instagram, and were constructed by Gina Galinis and Ryan Guenther, who seem to be fairly new to the cosplay scene. We can't wait to see what they think of next!

Did we miss any? Tell us about your favorite cosplays in the comments below!