Ever since the Lumière brothers first screened The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station in 1895, France has stood firmly at the forefront of cinema, innovating at every turn with an almost limitless range of movies.

Fortunately, fans of French movies no longer need to venture out to their local arthouse cinema in order to catch the latest releases. Just log onto Netflix at home instead and get ready to chill with some of the finest French films currently available on the streaming service. Croissants not included.

Note: This list will be updated monthly to include the most recent and best French movies on US Netflix.

10. Amélie (2001)

Synopsis:

Despite a number of setbacks, the adorable Amélie does her best to improve the lives of those around her by performing a number of kind deeds.

Why Amélie is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet had directed some popular movies before, but no one was quite prepared for the impact that Amélie would have on the world of cinema. Together with lead actress Audrey Tatou, Jeunet reminded the world that there's nothing else out there quite like the whimsical charm of French cinema.

9. Disorder/Maryland (2015)

Disorder [Credit: Mars Distribution]

Synopsis:

A former French special forces soldier must fight to protect his family from evil businessmen, while struggling against a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Why Disorder is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

Slow-burn thrillers aren't for everyone, but those who revel in a gradually unravelling plot will love Disorder. The tension builds into a satisfying pay-off that's enhanced by the extraordinary performances of its two leads, Matthias Schoenaerts and Diane Kruger.

8. Love (2015)

Love [Credit: Wild Bunch]

Synopsis:

Sparks fly as an American film student called Murphy and his former French girlfriend Electra struggle to navigate the dangerous pitfalls of their relationship, lusting after each other along the way.

Why Love is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

3D has never been more eye-catching than it was in the theatrical release of Love. There's still plenty to enjoy in the home version too, thanks to Gaspar Noe's non-linear storytelling and explicit approach to sex.

7. Being 17/Quand On A 17 Ans (2016)

Being 17 [Credit: Wild Bunch Distribution]

Synopsis:

Initially, Damien refuses to stop harassing Tom because of his sexuality — but after the two classmates are forced to live together, their relationship takes an unexpected turn.

Why Being 17 is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

This isn'y the first gay coming-of-age story produced by France and it won't be the last, but André Téchiné's take on the genre is refreshingly unique, capturing the confusion of teenage love without resorting to the usual tropes.

6. Stranger By The Lake/L'Inconnu Du Lac (2014)

Stranger By The Lake [Credit: Strand Releasing]

Synopsis:

Franck finds himself inexplicably drawn to a stranger called Michel while relaxing at a gay cruise spot — but their relationship takes a darker turn when murder encroaches on the peace of the lake.

Why Stranger By The Lake is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

Few filmmakers dare to try and channel the style of Alfred Hitchcock these days, but director Alain Guiraudie has successfully managed to emulate the icon through a #gay lens, creating a dark thriller that holds up with the best of his work.

5. Beauty and the Beast/La Belle et la Bête (2014)

Beauty & The Beast [Credit: Pathé]

Synopsis:

Recalling more traditional versions of the fairy tale, this French retelling of Beauty and the Beast explores the relationship between Belle and her captor in a whole new light.

Why Beauty and the Beast is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

You may think you know this tale as old as time, but director Christophe Gans has put a whole new spin on the story. Vincent Cassel and Léa Seydoux's love story unfolds against a backdrop of stunning sets that evoke the fairy tales of old.

4. The Diving Bell And The Butterfly/Le Scaphandre et le Papillon (2007)

The Diving Bell And The Butterfly [Credit: Miramax Films]

Synopsis:

Based on a memoir written by journalist Jean-Dominique Bauby, The Diving Bell And The Butterfly explores how Bauby's life changed after a stroke paralyzed him, and left him with locked-in syndrome.

Why The Diving Bell And The Butterfly is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

Receiving four Academy Award nominations, The Diving Bell And The Butterfly is a tour de force of acting thanks largely to Mathieu Amalric, who wrenches at the heart with his career-defining performance in the lead role.

3. A Monster In Paris/Un monstre à Paris (2011)

A Monster In Paris [Credit: EuropaCorp Distribution]

Synopsis:

Set in 1910, A Monster In Paris follows a scientist called Raoul who accidentally enlarges a flea to the size of a human. Before the creature can cause a panic, Raoul and his friend Emile plan to recapture the flea, pursuing him in a madcap chase across the city of Paris.

Why A Monster In Paris is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

Loosely based on Phantom of the Opera, Bibo Bergeron's animation is an old-school delight, winning children over with larger-than-life characters while still appealing to adults thanks to sumptuous visuals and a winning score.

2. Young & Beautiful/Jeune & Jolie (2013)

Young & Beautiful [Credit: Mars Distribution]

Synopsis:

After losing her virginity, 17-year-old Isabelle begins meeting older men as a call girl, making money and learning more about the world with each sleazy hotel rendezvous.

Why Young & Beautiful is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

Told across four seasons, Young & Beautiful stands out as one of the best films made by auteur Francois Ozon, due mainly to an unforgettable performance from Marine Vacth, whose sexual awakening steals the whole film.

1. Blue Is The Warmest Color/La Vie d'Adèle – Chapitres 1 & 2 (2013)

Blue Is The Warmest Color [Credit: Vértigo Films]

Synopsis:

15-year-old Adele thinks that she's only interested in boys, but when a blue-haired girl suddenly grabs her attention, the entire course of her life is changed forever.

Why Blue Is The Warmest Color is one of the best French movies on Netflix:

Beautiful, raw, moving and controversial all at once, Blue Is The Warmest Color is a modern classic of French cinema, exploring universal issues of love, sex and heartbreak through the powerhouse performances of Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos.

Remember to check back each month as we update our list of best French movies on Netflix, and let us know what your favorite films are on the streaming service right now!