Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 surprised audiences with its intense amount of celebrity cameos, from Grandmaster to Howard the Duck, and Stan Lee to (almost) Tony Stark. One of the most noteworthy cameos, however, came from David Hasselhoff, a.k.a. Zardu Hasselfrau.

This film was not the first time the Hoff made a fun, surprise cameo in a film. He's had numerous cameos in other films over recent years, from comedies to kids movies, and even to small independent films. Here are what I believe to be David Hasselhoff's top 5 cameos in recent films.

5. 'Hop' (2011)

Hop tells the story of the son of the Easter Bunny, E.B., who is discovered as a talented drummer and tries to become noticed as more than just the Easter Bunny's son. Partway through this family film, David Hasselhoff cameos as a judge for "Hoff Knows Talent," the talent show that the main character E.B. auditions for. It was a short scene, but seeing David Hasselhoff as a judge was actually quite the surprise.

While it would have been nice to see Hasselhoff appear in more than one scene, it was a still fun inclusion for the Hoff. It was undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments from the movie for me, because his cameo was just so darn fun. While it typically wouldn't make sense for a talent show like that to have only one judge (especially considering the panel had room for three), we don't care, because it's David Hasselhoff!

4. 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' (2004)

It had been revealed earlier in the film that the German Dodgeball team worshipped David Hasselhoff. However, when it was revealed that the Hoff was not only their idol, but their coach as well, it became comedy gold.

When I first saw Dodgeball,the last thing I expected to see was David Hasselhoff swearing at people in German before throwing a framed picture of himself down on the ground. The element of surprise of this scene really helped land the punchline, and overall I believe it helped add a lot of comedy to an already hilarious film.

3. 'Kung Fury' (2015)

Hoff-9000 in 'Kung Fury' [Credit: Moving Sweden]

The reason I include Hasselhoff's cameo in the short action-comedy Kung Fury so high on this list is because of how clever his cameo actually is. Those who have seen Kung Fury know that it is a parody of '80s action movies and TV shows, except with much better effects.

Because of the '80s theme of Kung Fury, it's no surprise that it took some inspiration from Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff. In order to connect with this, Hasselhoff provides the voice of Kung Fury's car. This, in my opinion, is insanely clever, seeing as David Hasselhoff had a talking car in Knight Rider, and now he is the talking car. It was a clever call back that really improved this hilarious film.

2. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

The most recent film on this list, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, found yet another clever way to include the Hoff. After alluding to Hasselhoff repeatedly in the first act by showing protagonist Peter Quill's longing for a father figure and having said his father was David Hasselhoff as a kid, his biological father Ego takes the form of David Hasselhoff himself in order to try and win his son's love.

Furthermore, Hasselhoff made an appearance in the credits of the film. He actually performed the original song 'Guardians Inferno' during the credits sequence, and his face appeared in a frame as he delivered the last line of the song: "We are Groot." If you have not yet heard the song, check it out below:

Both of these appearances in the film give Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the number two spot on this list.

1. 'The Spongebob Squarepants Movie' (2004)

David Hasselhoff's greatest cameo, in my opinion, was his role in The Spongebob Squarepants Movie. During the climax of the film, David Hasselhoff showed up to help Spongebob and Patrick save the day. There was absolutely no reason nor explanation for the Hoff showing up, but none was necessary.

When all hope seemed lost, David Hasselhoff arrived (as himself) to save the day and inexplicably speedboat his way across the ocean to the exact latitude and longitude of Bikini Bottom. How was this possible? How did he know exactly where Bikini Bottom was? And why did he show up in the first place? It did not matter! This appearance was David Hasselhoff at his finest. He did not need build up throughout the film, or an explanation for his supernatural powers; he just needed to be there without explanation, because that is what makes David Hasselhoff so amazing.

David Hasselhoff has had a number of cameos outside of the ones listed above, but these were the ones I personally believed to be the best. I actually think it's pretty cool that the Hoff takes time to appear for brief cameos in different films. He did not need to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but after director James Gunn explained the story to him, Hasselhoff couldn't resist, because he knew how much he could help the film.

Whether he appears as a talking car or a supernatural lifeguard, David Hasselhoff always seems to improve whatever movie he is in. I hope that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is not the last we've seen of Hasselhoff and that he continues his occasional cameos for years to come.