If you're a big horror fan, you'll want to keep up to date with the latest releases. You can't please all the people ALL of the time, but you can keep an eye on what appeals to you in the horror world and watch accordingly.

To that end, check out the best horror movies to watch right now, in a list that'll stay updated to reflect the best and brightest of the year in horror cinema.

1. 'The Autopsy Of Jane Doe'

'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' [Credit: IFC]

Tagline: Every body has a secret

Undertaking a baffling autopsy at the dead of night, two morgue workers start to suspect they're dissecting a woman with a dark, dark secret.

Rating: R

Available Platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Playstation

Watch if you liked: Aftermath, Let Us Prey

2. 'Pet'

'Pet' [Credit: Orion Pictures]

Tagline: A Love Story

Two high school acquaintances meet on a bus, triggering a series of sick and murderous events.

Rating: R

Available Platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu

Watch if you liked: The Call, The Seasoning House

3. 'Lights Out'

You won't want to to turn the 'Lights Out' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Tagline: You were right to be afraid of the dark.

A supernatural entity stalks its prey under cover of darkness. Don't turn out the light.

Rating: PG-13

Available Platforms: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Playstation, Microsoft, Fandango Now

Watch if you liked: Darkness Falls, The Descent

4. 'Don't Breathe'

'Don't Breathe' [Credit: Screen Gems]

Tagline: This house looked like an easy target. Until they found what was inside.

A trio of bungling teen burglars hear that an old blind guy has millions of dollars hidden in his house. They're gonna wish they never crossed him...

Rating: R

Available Platforms: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Playstation, Microsoft, Fandango Now

Watch if you liked: The Neighbor, The Innkeepers

5. 'The Witch'

There's something evil in the wood in 'Thw Witch' [Credit: A24]

Tagline: A New-England Folktale

A puritan family are exiled from their community, and start to suspect that there's something evil in the wood.

Rating: R

Available Platforms: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Playstation, Microsoft, Fandango Now

Watch if you liked: Antichrist, American Horror Story

6. 'The Shallows'

Girl (and seagull) Vs Shark in 'The Shallows' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Tagline: Not just another day at the beach.

A young surfer is trapped only a few hundred meters from the shore by a deadly shark. With only her wits to help her, she must dig deep to find the courage to survive.

Rating: PG-13

Available Platforms: Playstation, Microsoft, Fandango Now, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu

Watch if you liked: Deep Blue Sea, Bait 3D, The Ruins

7. 'Green Room'

How long would you last in the 'Green Room'? [Credit: A24]

Tagline: Now. Whatever you saw or did. Is no longer my concern. But let's be clear. It won't end well.

A punk band are trapped in a nightmare of violence and danger when they piss off a Nazi club owner and his thugs.

Rating: R

Available Platforms: Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Playstation, Microsoft, Fandango Now

Watch if you liked: Heartless, Imperium

8. 'Train To Busan'

'Train To Busan' [Credit: RedPeter Film]

Tagline: Get on board to stay alive.

When a virulent strain of a zombie virus infects South Korea, it seems that one train is the only safe place to be... but not for long.

Rating: NR

Available Platforms: Playstation, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu

Watch if you liked: Snowpiercer, I Am A Hero

9. 'The Neon Demon'

'The Neon Demon' [Credit: Broad Green Pictures]

Tagline: Beauty isn't everything. It's the only thing.

A young girl gets drawn into the beauty-obsessed fashion industry, where models and photographers alike are hungry for her blood.

Rating: R

Available Platforms: Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Playstation, Microsoft, Fandango Now

Watch if you liked: Nocturnal Animals, Drive

10. 'Hush'

Tagline: Silence can be killer.

A masked psychopath stalks a deaf woman, but she's not the easy target this ruthless killer expects...

Rating: R

Available Platforms: Netflix

Watch if you liked: You're Next, Tiger House

Horror Movies Currently in Movie Theaters

'Rings'

Don't worry, 'Rings' be at the cinema for more than 7 days [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Tagline: First you watch it. Then you die.

The curse that kills in seven days is back... be careful what you choose to watch.

Rating: PG-13

Watch if you liked: The Ring, The Grudge, The Eye, Shutter

'Split'

Tagline: Kevin has 23 distinct personalities. The 24th is about to be unleashed.

A man with dissociative identity disorder kidnaps three girls, but which of his personalities is the real criminal... and which is the most dangerous?

Rating: PG-13

Watch if you liked: Identity, Raising Cain, The Ward

'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'

Is it ever really 'The Final Chapter'? [Credit: Screen Gems]

Tagline: Back to the Hive.

A direct sequel to Retribution, humanity's last hope Alice must head into Racoon City's Hive to finish the undead war once and for all.

Rating: R

Watch if you liked: The other Resident Evil movies