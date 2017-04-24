Well, the time has come for us to check out of the Bates Motel. The finale of the five season series aired tonight and gave us both closure and longing. As expected, we have a lot to say about the finale and people haven't been quiet about the stress and emotion A&E brought with the series finale of #BatesMotel.
We even have some fun reactions from the official Twitter account, as well as those directly involved with the series.
How About That 'Bates Motel' Finale?
The series finale of Bates Motel was definitely an emotional rollercoaster. Here is some Twitter evidence to show just about pulled into this modern version of a #horror classic we all were:
There Are Two Parts Of Your Life: Before 'Bates Motel' And After 'Bates Motel
Can Freddie & Vera Get Nominated For Something Already? Damn.
'Bates Motel' Is Over But It Was A Good Run
We will be alright, everyone. Good shows come and go, but we can be happy that we were able to stay as long as we did.
