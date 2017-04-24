Well, the time has come for us to check out of the Bates Motel. The finale of the five season series aired tonight and gave us both closure and longing. As expected, we have a lot to say about the finale and people haven't been quiet about the stress and emotion A&E brought with the series finale of #BatesMotel.

We even have some fun reactions from the official Twitter account, as well as those directly involved with the series.

Freddie Highmore on the #BatesMotel series finale: "That's how it had to end": https://t.co/VOY5mP6q7p pic.twitter.com/jjBHn8FyvF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 25, 2017

How About That 'Bates Motel' Finale?

The series finale of Bates Motel was definitely an emotional rollercoaster. Here is some Twitter evidence to show just about pulled into this modern version of a #horror classic we all were:

If you believe hard enough you can make it that way #BatesMotel — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) April 25, 2017

OMG this scene between Dylan and Norman is too much. #BatesMotel #BatesMotelFinale — Stephanie Mazzarelli (@Stephanie_Mazz) April 25, 2017

I've had this picture saved forever to tweet on the last day of Bates Motel ever, I'm sad, and dead. #BatesMotel pic.twitter.com/hUk4rqwgVJ — sarah (@sarahburhans_) April 25, 2017

I can't even with this right now #BatesMotel #westcoast — Tabatha Greenwell (@onechickinOB) April 25, 2017

There Are Two Parts Of Your Life: Before 'Bates Motel' And After 'Bates Motel

Let's all take a second to remember just how hard we shipped Romero and Norma in the beginning... #BatesMotel pic.twitter.com/8LTjbobhaK — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) April 25, 2017

Me realizing that #BatesMotel is over and thinking about what I'll have to do every Monday night now pic.twitter.com/LeFiHuYZ8q — Landon Anderson (@landonnanderson) April 25, 2017

Wow scenes from the first episode season 1 I'm crying #BatesMotel — Vanessa Engineer (@Samswife12) April 25, 2017

Can Freddie & Vera Get Nominated For Something Already? Damn.

If Freddie Highmore isn't nominated for an Emmy or Golden Globe, something is definitely wrong. He's been brilliant as Norman! #BatesMotel — cssie (@HOTasICExox) April 25, 2017

Every character is played so exquisitely well, but #FreddieHighmore & @VeraFarmiga are just outstanding in their great roles for #BatesMotel — Robert Enck (@astro_puppy) April 25, 2017

This a serious question mom; WHERE'S YOUR PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD AND #BatesMotel 's AND #FreddieHighmore 's ? . We all want to see them pic.twitter.com/8mr2OgodXG — Carolina (@caro7270) April 25, 2017

CAN VERA & FREDDIE FINALLY GET EMMY'S DAMN IT #BatesMotel — sky (@vintagenyx) April 25, 2017

'Bates Motel' Is Over But It Was A Good Run

We will be alright, everyone. Good shows come and go, but we can be happy that we were able to stay as long as we did.

And THAT is a series finale. Good run, #BatesMotel. Good run. pic.twitter.com/vgByd550eL — Colt Dillard (@coltdillard) April 25, 2017

That has got to be one of the saddest endings I've ever seen. What a series sad it's over. #BatesMotel — Ballz21 (@haroldb21) April 25, 2017

You know... I'm pretty pleased with the #BatesMotel finale. It gives good closure and is a good way to unwind. Good job, A&E. @InsideBates — Jenika Enoch (@icemyeyes) April 25, 2017

How did you feel about the 'Bates Motel' series finale? Let me know in the comments!