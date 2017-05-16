#TheEmojiMovie has taken a lot of heat since it was first announced. Most people interpreted the movie as Hollywood running out of original ideas and becoming lazy. Now, the first trailer has dropped for the animated flick.

There are very strong opinions on both sides of the spectrum and either way, they are absolutely hilarious to read. Here are the greatest reactions to The Emoji Movie trailer:

People Still Aren't Sold On It

I would not see the EMOJI MOVIE even if you fixed me to my seat with a nail gun. No. Uh-uh. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) May 15, 2017

Just watched the trailer for "The Emoji Movie" and for the first five seconds I considered going to see it. — Bishop Jackson (@MrBishopJackson) May 16, 2017

Can anyone tell me why the emoji movie is a thing? Like someone said hey this is a thing and people agreed to that — borf (@mattsoolyman) May 16, 2017

after the intense dosage of fuckery that was sausage party, the world has brung us the emoji movie — flash hive (@yeenneen) May 16, 2017

Do the dumbasses making The Emoji Movie have all the intelligence of a brick? — Mick Lennon (@Michael_Racer1) May 16, 2017

Others Noticed Some, Uh, Similarities To Another Animated Movie...

The Emoji Movie is such a blatant rip off of Inside Out, I can't believe how similar it is, it also has elements of The Lego Movie — Lewis (@DampSlug) May 16, 2017

So I heard that the Emoji Movie is a RipOff of Inside Out And Wreck it Ralph — Edward (@iran4567Blox) May 16, 2017

Well, The Emoji Movie trailer wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be.....but it looks like a Wreck-It-Ralph ripoff — Mr. Pencil (@MrPencil7) May 16, 2017

I suspected that The Emoji Movie would be a ripoff of The Lego Movie or Inside Out, but more and more it's looking closer to Sausage Party. — ToddInTheShadows (@ShadowTodd) January 18, 2017

my fave emoji movie character is Wyldstyle From The Lego Movie Ripoff Emoji — TCJ | FLCO (@Falcokin) October 10, 2016

They're Not Letting Sony Off The Hook, Either

Sony considered selling its movie branch, but "wanted to see how the Emoji brand does."

Probably a sign of why they're doing badly. — Plague Of Gripes (@PlagueOfGripes) May 16, 2017

@Sony

How much did the emoji movie pay you to cancel Popeye? A long time cartoon that everybody was excited for. Way to go! — PortalVendor (@PortalVendor) May 16, 2017

Its kind of fitting the Emoji movie will probably be the thing that starts the death of Sony pictures. — Danny Smith (@Dope_Danny) May 16, 2017

Of course the Emoji Movie is by Sony



I wonder if they purposefully try to tank their company or what pic.twitter.com/1giDSIqYFu — Rohan Kishibee (@Bumblanbee) May 16, 2017

But Hold Up, Maybe It Won't Be That Bad...

take incoming:



i think the emoji movie looks good and smart — Joey Cosco (@jcosco) May 16, 2017

I think it's weird that we're all shitting on the emoji movie. I mean, it's at least more orginal than another fucking Batman movie... — Good Ol' Joey G (@colonel2sheds) May 16, 2017

Will THE EMOJI MOVIE be good? I don't fucking know, I haven't seen it. But it MIGHT be. There, I said it. — Tony Goldmark (@tonygoldmark) May 16, 2017

@theoutsdr I think the emoji movie looks great!! I can't wait my favorite emojis to come to life!! Like these — n (@letosprincess) March 29, 2017

And Finally, The Reactions That Just Made Us Laugh

i want an R-rated spinoff movie about the eggplant emoji



he finally gets used but is horrified to find out what kinds of texts he's in — (@ChelleDoggo) May 16, 2017

The only nice thing I can think to say about the Emoji movie is that Patrick Stewart probably had fun getting paid to make goofy poop jokes — Morbi (@HgMorbi) May 16, 2017

You know despite what everyone else is saying, I don't think the emoji movie is going to be all that bad. Lol jk it's gonna suck. — Goldfisherman (@dagoldfisherman) May 16, 2017

@OmegaMarkus99 @EmojiMovie When you have to throw a d**k joke in there, you know your movie is screwed. — The Gamer 91 (@AG91_Good_Gamer) May 16, 2017

God fucking dammit. I just found out that the #EmojiMovie is coming out my birthday. Fml. — TheAmazingSpoondenie (@GreatSpoondenie) May 10, 2017

To Sum It All Up

So the emoji movie has a joke where two litteral pieces of shit come out of the toilet and say "We are number two"



Oh God. — Pan (@PanTheSlav) May 16, 2017

Poll What is your opinion on 'The Emoji Movie'? The fact that this movie was even considered to be made makes me cringe

I'll reserve my judgement

It won't be as bad as people say, but it probably won't be great either

I'm actually really looking forward to it

The Emoji Movie hits theaters July 28th.

What do you guys think about The Emoji Movie? Discuss below!