With Spidey having fun with the likes of Captain America and Iron Man over in the MCU, Sony is moving forward with its very own #SpiderMan cinematic universe, which will begin with 2018's Venom and continue with Silver and Black. Up until today, the planned franchise had been said to be a completely separate universe from the MCU, but that stance has seemingly changed.
Recently, producer #AmyPascal and Kevin Feige sat down for an interview while promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming. There, Pascal left fans speechless by announcing that Venom and future installments from the Sony/Marvel universe would be part of the MCU.
Here's the thing: While knowing Venom is part of the MCU is enough to get us excited, fans noticed #KevinFeige's peculiar reactions to Pascal statements. As you can imagine, the announcement itself took a back seat as the Internet had the best time with Feige's expressions because they were...well, just see for yourself:
The Internet Reacts To Kevin Feige's Reaction
Here's what people had to say:
With how popular the "Marvel snipers" joke is, I'm surprised there wasn't a single one around the internet.
Now, keep in mind that, while the interview looked like an awkward encounter between the two, #Marvel Studios has always been extremely careful with the information that gets released to fans. So for now, at least, it looks like #Venom and #SIlverandBlack will be part of the MCU. Given all the potential these characters have in a much larger shared universe, I'm excited to see where they can go.
Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.
