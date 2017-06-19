With Spidey having fun with the likes of Captain America and Iron Man over in the MCU, Sony is moving forward with its very own #SpiderMan cinematic universe, which will begin with 2018's Venom and continue with Silver and Black. Up until today, the planned franchise had been said to be a completely separate universe from the MCU, but that stance has seemingly changed.

Recently, producer #AmyPascal and Kevin Feige sat down for an interview while promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming. There, Pascal left fans speechless by announcing that Venom and future installments from the Sony/Marvel universe would be part of the MCU.

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM except it is kevin feige listening to amy pascal pic.twitter.com/kCqHC153pK — roby (@iamthatroby) June 18, 2017

Here's the thing: While knowing Venom is part of the MCU is enough to get us excited, fans noticed #KevinFeige's peculiar reactions to Pascal statements. As you can imagine, the announcement itself took a back seat as the Internet had the best time with Feige's expressions because they were...well, just see for yourself:

Look at Kevin Feige's face when Amy Pascal says Black Cat & Venom will exist in the same universe as Spider-Man #SpiderManHomecoming pic.twitter.com/isATQQ4IPw — Craig Lin (@CraigLin) June 18, 2017

The Internet Reacts To Kevin Feige's Reaction

Here's what people had to say:

Not according to Feige's face. — Mister Moustache (@MisterMoustax) June 18, 2017

#KevinFeige when Amy Pascal reveals #venom, #BlackCat, Silver Sable are #MCU looks annoyed. I don't think they were supposed to be revealed. — Alexander Trovini (@AlexTrovini) June 18, 2017

Pascal: Venom is in the MCU

Feige: Wait...

Kinberg: Dark Phoenix is in the MCU

Feige: Hold on...

Whedon: Justice League is in the MCU

Feige: pic.twitter.com/ArlTzVlgO5 — DoctorDoom (@Acidic_Heart) June 18, 2017

Sony: The Black Cat and Venom solo movies will indeed be in the same universe as Spider-Man: Homecoming!



Marvel Studios: pic.twitter.com/QwvMHdLR6V — Marvel Humor (@marvelhumor) June 18, 2017

Wow #sony played #marvel & #KevinFeige hard!Blatantly their plan all https://t.co/xs4GpAhP1r marvel R stuck with having to make it all work pic.twitter.com/poxIPt8UXL — Dr Uz (@View4rmcave) June 18, 2017

Accurate representation of Sony's PR department when Amy Pascal says the spin-off's take place in the MCU: #SpiderMan #Venom #SilverAndBlack pic.twitter.com/3nkDSOhdJ6 — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) June 18, 2017

With how popular the "Marvel snipers" joke is, I'm surprised there wasn't a single one around the internet.

Now, keep in mind that, while the interview looked like an awkward encounter between the two, #Marvel Studios has always been extremely careful with the information that gets released to fans. So for now, at least, it looks like #Venom and #SIlverandBlack will be part of the MCU. Given all the potential these characters have in a much larger shared universe, I'm excited to see where they can go.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

