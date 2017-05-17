Note: This article contains spoilers for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4 Episode 22, "World's End."

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had a slow start for the first half of Season 1, but found its footing in the back half of its freshman season after the release of The Winter Soldier catalyzed the events on the show. Since then, the show has gotten more exciting with every season. And serving as evidence of the show's astounding evolution was last night's #AgentsofSHIELDSeason4 finale.

"World's End" was jam-packed with shocks and twists. There were three surprises in particular that left people reeling, and of course, the internet lost it.

Simmons Gives Us The Most Impressive Fake-Out Ever

After four years of watching her grow, fans have grown quite attached to #JemmaSimmons, so watching her get killed gutted us. Aida had a vendetta against Fitz but Simmons jumped in to defend her love and attacked the villain with a scalpel. Sadly, Jemma was overpowered and her very same weapon was used to pierce her chest. And just like that, Simmons was gone.

... Or was she? Nope! It turned to be an LMD. The real Simmons took the distraction to attack Aida with a machine gun, which ultimately helped Coulson to get rid of the villain for good.

Spoiler alert in #AgentsofSHIELD i was so cheesed when simmons got owned by aida but then i was like so freaking happy when it was a robot — James Fitzgerald (@AeroFoxGAMING) May 17, 2017

hh omg this episode was so good and the twists and turns i thought that jemma was actually dead I was about to cry and riot #AgentsofSHIELD — Alisson Pea (@MissAliway) May 17, 2017

The #AgentsofSHIELD season finale was awesome but do NOT play with Jemmas life like that! That scared the hell out of me — Bri (@sanzorchid) May 17, 2017

The writers got me so good with all these almost deaths. I applaud them.#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/FOV5cTwW5s — S.H.I.E.L.D (@Wershield) May 17, 2017

IM SCREAMING I KNEW SOMETHING WAS UP WITH THAT SCENE WHY ARE IAIN AND LIZ SO GOOD #AgentsofSHIELD — (@sonjustdont5) May 17, 2017

Damn OMG OMG I thought Jemma was dead and I about lost it. Why do you do these things #AgentsofSHIELD?!?! pic.twitter.com/NkhYjTH4Lg — KP-KP (@AyeCompletEDIT) May 17, 2017

Coulson Becomes The Freaking Ghost Rider

This is something we never saw coming, and I say that while talking about an episode full of twists and turns: #PhilCoulson wielding the power of the Ghost Rider. Following Simmons' surprise machine gun attack, Coulson—as the #GhostRider—stepped in to incinerate Aida.

I can't believe it... I'm not surprised but daaaaaamnnnnnn, you knew it from day one, Sir!!! #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/ZGMjEpjv7E — WinchesterSk (@winchesterSk19) May 17, 2017

#AgentsofSHIELD Just add Spirit of Vengeance to Coulson's wide, wide resum. How many things has he been and done at this point? pic.twitter.com/4g9GdMLDYt — Limerence (@FireFlowerFan) May 17, 2017

#GhostRider is a badass, Coulson got to be Ghostrider. Agent Coulson continues to be an undercover badass #AgentsofSHIELD — Leo Doll (@amace3) May 17, 2017

After Coulson defeated Aida, the Spirit of Vengeance returned its powers to #RobbieReyes. However, the young superhero had some ominous words for our beloved agent, hinting at why the Rider agreed to grant him powers, summing it up with a cryptic

"I don't envy you."

That left fans with a ton of questions...

#AgentsofSHIELD #4x22 Robbie said that there was another reason why #GhostRider accepted Coulson's deal. Really need to know what that is!!! — KaraMelwoodSolarfire (@HaylijahInferno) May 17, 2017

This is a mystery that shall remain unsolved until next year. However, when the guy carrying the weight of Hell on his shoulders tells Coulson he doesn't envy him, Phil should should probably be concerned.

3. The Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D...In Space

After the agents get back together, and with Aida down for the count, our team decided to spend their last moments of freedom having a nice dinner before someone came knocking for General Talbot's shooting and Mace's death. As expected, their moment of relaxation was cut short by a group of armed men in black looking for them. Weirdly enough, instead of shooting our beloved group of super agents, they used a device to freeze them.

After all goes dark, in the last bit of footage, we see Coulson waking up in a bunker. He walked toward the window, opened the curtains and revealed his impressive place of residence: Space. After looking at the cosmos, Coulson told himself:

“All right, Phil. Enough sight-seeing. Get back to work.”

That left even the most dedicated #AgentsofSHIELD fans with a big question marks over their heads.

AGENTS OF SHIELD IS GOING TO OUTER SPACE! THIS WILL BE REE-DICULOUS! #AgentsofSHIELD #demagents pic.twitter.com/KeFVlZexbv — Seve Chambers (@SeveChambers) May 17, 2017

i just...need to be in space. with coulson. forever. #AgentsofSHIELD — Agent of Snark (@ShakingItSHIELD) May 17, 2017

@clarkgregg my reaction after watching the last minutes of #AgentsofSHIELD you did a great job really can't wait till next season pic.twitter.com/6YAp5bhRvC — zomwani (@davila_zomwani) May 17, 2017

You gotta ask the question...Where in the world is @clarkgregg and the team. Hmm......Great job cast of #AgentsOfSHIELD! — Zaid Somji (@ZSomji16) May 17, 2017

I literally have no idea what just happened at the end of @Marvel @AgentsofSHIELD #AgentsOfShield — Jennifer Beale (@JENinATX) May 17, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy.... now we have AGENTS OF THE GALAXY!!!

#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/AIqblAJbqh — Daniela Herra (@danilu82) May 17, 2017

I'm still trying to process what just happened. #AgentsofSHIELD — Miss Glorificus (@MissusQueue) May 17, 2017

And finally, the tweet that said it all, really:

Coulson's not phased by being locked up in a space prison...he's seen some serious ish. #AgentsofSHIELD — Richard McFadden (@RickyPhoenix) May 17, 2017

This entire episode provided quite a lot of material for fans to speculate over. Where is Coulson? Where is the rest of his crew? What kind of deal allowed Coulson to wield the Ghost Rider powers? #AgentsOfSHIELDSeason5 will not return until the fall midseason period, so we have more than five months before we get the answers to those questions. But hey, let's look on the bright side: we got a pretty awesome season finale to hold us over until then.

What did you think about World's End? What's next for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Let me know in the comments!