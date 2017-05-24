Marvel has blessed fans with a great deal of content for the upcoming #SpiderManHomecoming this week. We've gotten a final trailer, an international trailer and a hilarious NBA playoff spot all in one day.

However, not all the promo material released today has been met with positive reactions. Marvel dropped another Spider-Man: Homecoming poster, and, it's, well...it's something.

The New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Poster Has Fans Bewildered

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

While this isn't the worst poster we've ever seen, it's certainly far from great. Definitely a step or twenty-seven down from the first few eye-catching Homecoming posters. Re-using multiple shots from the trailers and promotional images, this poster looks like it was put together on Photoshop in about 15 minutes. From a design standpoint, it's fairly appalling. But let's hand it over to the internet, because it is not having it with this disastrous poster.

Fan Reactions Fell Somewhere Between 'WTF' And 'Dumpster Fire'

The Spider-Man poster is soooo bad lol — nicole (@daisysbb8) May 24, 2017

I guess Im not the only one disappointed by the Spider-Man Homecoming poster pic.twitter.com/RnDRWuwxuV — SuperheroesInColor (@HeroesInColor00) May 24, 2017

is everyone doing a star wars poster now or More is more with the new Spider-Man Homecoming posterhttps://t.co/K8tAeguyRy — austin (@austnkgaw) May 24, 2017

It's a weird world we live in where you think you have to put Tony Stark on the poster TWICE to get people to go see a SPIDER-MAN movie. — Stuart Wilke (@BlueScarabGuy) May 24, 2017

THIS MUST BE THE UGLIEST MOVIE POSTER YET. ARE THEY SERIOUS???? Spider-Man: Rogue One pic.twitter.com/DCNgHWwdHO — glazed donut (@sylveeeon) May 24, 2017

this fuckin Spider-Man poster I can't Hahahahha — bruja (@todapeda) May 24, 2017

Perhaps High School Students Were Enlisted For The Art?

Man who designed 'Spider-Man Homecoming' poster has been arrested pic.twitter.com/cwgLS2tUKq — Unreel News (@Unreel__News) May 24, 2017

So brave for Sony/Marvel to let a first-year design student use Photoshop Elements to design their latest SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING poster. pic.twitter.com/JMXbB7b2Dm — David Chen (@davechensky) May 24, 2017

I love the new Spider-Man trailer but what the hell is this poster? Did someone win a competition on Reddit? pic.twitter.com/Z4kLxIOKz8 — Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) May 24, 2017

Thanks for all sending me the not great Spider-Man poster. I have some thoughts, primarily feeling sorry for the intern at BLT who did it. — Jeremy Saunders (@jeremyrsaunders) May 24, 2017

Teacher: welcome to photoshop 101, since you all are new please design the poster for little kid Spider-Man.



Class: done. pic.twitter.com/c4Ew1bf3oh — Kyle Marvin (@kyle_marvin) May 24, 2017

The M.V.P. Award Goes To These Savage Tweets

I'll be honest: I tried to improve the very busy SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING poster, and I no longer know where the original ends and mine begins pic.twitter.com/Sazywe9gwh — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 24, 2017

Why does the Monster Trucks movie have better poster design than Spider-Man Homecoming? pic.twitter.com/Ii7BNE1pab — Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) May 24, 2017

*Marge Simpson voice* I think the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is neat — Wally Rando (@colonelnemo) May 24, 2017

Marvel and Sony could've just recreated this for the Homecoming poster and called it a day pic.twitter.com/jCJyi2XoGr — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 24, 2017

@cinemasins Also don't look at the new Spider-Man poster. It'll make your eyes bleed. — Samanosuke (@HumzaTime) May 24, 2017

There Are Some Scattered, Brave Souls Who Actually Like It

The (final?) official Spider-Man Homecoming poster is out and it is freakin FIERY! pic.twitter.com/BtY1Fd5DLm — That Geek (@thatgeekinside) May 24, 2017

These People All Make Valid Points

Has no one photoshopped Deadpool into the cluttered Spider-Man poster? For shame — Emma Nolan (@theemmanolan) May 24, 2017

Today reminded me of the best Spider-Man poster. pic.twitter.com/qLbudehXU6 — Robert Luke!!!!!!!!! (@OhNoRobertLuke) May 24, 2017

That terrible Spider-Man Homecoming poster (and logo, let's be real) makes this Wonder Woman poster appreciation post very overdue: pic.twitter.com/5F4K04wi64 — phyllis glick (@covasays) May 24, 2017

But Let's All Remember...

For the vast majority of films today, posters don't matter. Like at all. No one is learning about Spider-Man Homecoming from the poster. — Patrick Guaschino (@Pat_JG) May 24, 2017

Overall, the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is pretty awful considering the fact that all the other promo material for the movie has been on point so far. But let's be real, in no way, shape or form will it affect the final product. Still, let's hope we get a much better poster (or even a really good one) for Thor: Ragnarok now that #Marvel has seen these hot takes.

Spider-Man: Homecoming releases in theaters on July 7th.

What did YOU guys think of the poster? Is it as bad as people are saying, or is it even worse? Discuss below!