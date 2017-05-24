Marvel has blessed fans with a great deal of content for the upcoming #SpiderManHomecoming this week. We've gotten a final trailer, an international trailer and a hilarious NBA playoff spot all in one day.
However, not all the promo material released today has been met with positive reactions. Marvel dropped another Spider-Man: Homecoming poster, and, it's, well...it's something.
The New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Poster Has Fans Bewildered
While this isn't the worst poster we've ever seen, it's certainly far from great. Definitely a step or twenty-seven down from the first few eye-catching Homecoming posters. Re-using multiple shots from the trailers and promotional images, this poster looks like it was put together on Photoshop in about 15 minutes. From a design standpoint, it's fairly appalling. But let's hand it over to the internet, because it is not having it with this disastrous poster.
Fan Reactions Fell Somewhere Between 'WTF' And 'Dumpster Fire'
Perhaps High School Students Were Enlisted For The Art?
The M.V.P. Award Goes To These Savage Tweets
There Are Some Scattered, Brave Souls Who Actually Like It
These People All Make Valid Points
But Let's All Remember...
Overall, the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is pretty awful considering the fact that all the other promo material for the movie has been on point so far. But let's be real, in no way, shape or form will it affect the final product. Still, let's hope we get a much better poster (or even a really good one) for Thor: Ragnarok now that #Marvel has seen these hot takes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming releases in theaters on July 7th.
What did YOU guys think of the poster? Is it as bad as people are saying, or is it even worse? Discuss below!