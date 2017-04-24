Grab those tissues, because this is officially the cutest thing you will see all day. Last weekend, the annual Star Wars Celebration landed in Orlando, Florida, celebrating all things a galaxy far, far away. Naturally, the con was overflowing with A+ cosplay — but one little Jyn Erso stole the show by handing out tiny homemade Death Star plans to every Princess Leia she could find.
Cosplaying as the Rogue One Rebel Operative, tiny Jyn — whose real name is Harley — attended Star War Celebration with her dad, with the goal of paying a beautiful tribute to the dearly departed #CarrieFisher.
Sadly, the real #JynErso didn't have the honor of presenting the plans to Leia herself, so this little cosplayer didn't discriminate, offering plans to incarnations of Leia from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Force Awakens, and even the soon-to-be released #TheLastJedi.
She even managed to get the plans directly to R2D2!
Tiny Jyn also bestowed the plans upon #Lucasfilm creative executive Pablo Hidalgo.
But there was one set of plans reserved for a very special purpose. To pay ultimate tribute to Carrie Fisher, tiny Jyn placed one of the Death Star plans at the foot of Leia's ceremonial dress from A New Hope. I'm not crying, I'm not crying...
The Princess would be so proud — may the force be with you, little Jyn!
Harley's dad, Dino Ignacio, took the pics — more of which you can find over on his Imgur account — and has created some amazing cosplays for his whole family! Check out Harley and her parents kicking the Empire's butt with this homemade Millennium Falcon cosplay.
#FamilyGoals, amirite? The family have also handed out Death Star plans at Rogue One's premier and Carrie Fisher's Lightsaber Vigil in Seattle back in December.