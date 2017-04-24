Grab those tissues, because this is officially the cutest thing you will see all day. Last weekend, the annual Star Wars Celebration landed in Orlando, Florida, celebrating all things a galaxy far, far away. Naturally, the con was overflowing with A+ cosplay — but one little Jyn Erso stole the show by handing out tiny homemade Death Star plans to every Princess Leia she could find.

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

Cosplaying as the Rogue One Rebel Operative, tiny Jyn — whose real name is Harley — attended Star War Celebration with her dad, with the goal of paying a beautiful tribute to the dearly departed #CarrieFisher.

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

Sadly, the real #JynErso didn't have the honor of presenting the plans to Leia herself, so this little cosplayer didn't discriminate, offering plans to incarnations of Leia from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Force Awakens, and even the soon-to-be released #TheLastJedi.

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

She even managed to get the plans directly to R2D2!

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

Tiny Jyn also bestowed the plans upon #Lucasfilm creative executive Pablo Hidalgo.

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

But there was one set of plans reserved for a very special purpose. To pay ultimate tribute to Carrie Fisher, tiny Jyn placed one of the Death Star plans at the foot of Leia's ceremonial dress from A New Hope. I'm not crying, I'm not crying...

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

The Princess would be so proud — may the force be with you, little Jyn!

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

Harley's dad, Dino Ignacio, took the pics — more of which you can find over on his Imgur account — and has created some amazing cosplays for his whole family! Check out Harley and her parents kicking the Empire's butt with this homemade Millennium Falcon cosplay.

[Credit: Imgur DinoIgnacio]

#FamilyGoals, amirite? The family have also handed out Death Star plans at Rogue One's premier and Carrie Fisher's Lightsaber Vigil in Seattle back in December.