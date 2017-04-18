During the last weekend's #StarWarsCelebration, we learned several things:

We still don't know anything about Rey's family

#TheLastJedi trailer was amazing

Lucasfilm has the best graphic designers in the galaxy.

Need proof? Here's the first official The Last Jedi poster:

It didn't take long for the parodies to pop up. Here are some of the funniest The Last Jedi-inspired posters on the internet.

1. The Last Laugh

#MarkHamill has an incredible sense of humor, and recently got his kicks by posting an image of a revamped The Last Jedi poster on Twitter, with Harley Quinn holding a lightsaber instead of Rey. Hamill voiced the Joker, of course, on Batman: The Animated Series and in numerous video games. Like Hamill said in his tweet, "The parodies begin..." And they do!

2. The Last Deadpool

[Credit: Instagram @robliefeld]

Even comic book legend Rob Liefeld got in on the action when he showed a version of the poster with #Deadpool and Josh Brolin as #Cable. May the chimichanga be with you!

3. The Last Zombie

A crossover between The Last Jedi and The Walking Dead? Look out, Negan, I don't think Lucille can withstand a swift slice from a lightsaber. Use the Force, and #RiseUp!

4. The Last Pineapple Express

Someone decided to do a twist on the movie Pineapple Express starring Seth Rogan and James Franco. What is going on with Danny McBride? Looks like he is getting burnt by a laser while Seth and James are busy smoking up.

5. The Last Goonie

Looks like someone went '80s and incorporated Sloth from The Goonies. Not much alteration was needed since Sloth's face is already crooked. Goonies stick together, unless your face is getting sliced by Rey's lightsaber.

6. The Last Face/Off

This poster is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/CyJBDQbQYs — champagne tucci (@trillballins) April 14, 2017

I guess if your are going to design a poster that focuses on people's faces, you may as well have some fun with the movie Face/Off. The idea of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage switching faces is prime subject matter for this poster. I wonder what a Star Wars film directed by John Woo would be like?

7. The Last Binks

The crazy fan theory of Jar Jar Binks being a Sith Lord is pretty interesting. I don't think fans would ever pay to go see the movie though.

8. The Last Jedi Before Rey

For those of you who loved Star Wars: A New Hope, here's a combo of the original Star Wars poster and The Last Jedi. I'm sure Mark Hamill wishes his abs still looked like that!

The Last Jedi opens on December 15, 2017.

Which is your favorite The Last Jedi poster parody?