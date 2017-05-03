Ah, the Met Gala. An elaborate, star-studded fancy dress party where tickets start at $10,000, and outfits adorn the toned physiques of the rich and famous. What is in short a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, the Gala is better-known as an over-the-top costume parade based on a different theme each year.
This year's theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, and social media was abuzz with witty retorts about some of the celebrities' more interesting and unconventional style choices. So let's dive into it, and see what savagery the internet concocted for us.
1. Bella Hadid's Literal Fishnet Dress... Thing?
#BellaHadid's barely-there dress was designed by Alexander Wang. We can only assume Hadid asked him for a garment to make an old flame dribble with desire.
2. When You Can't Afford the 10k ticket and 80k Dress
One year, I'd love someone to be asked "who you wearing?" and for the answer to be "a collection of dollar store items gathering dust in my closet."
3. Pharrell's Wife Helen Might Wanna Rethink for Next Year
If this dress doesn't speak to you, then you clearly don't understand true art.
4. Twitter's Claws Were OUT
Yes, Twitter came for #KylieJenner — what's new?!
5. Yes, That is Jaden Smith Carrying His Sheered-Off Locks
Why was he carrying his snipped dreads, I hear you cry? Well when asked on the red (white?) carpet his response was:
"Since I couldn't bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair."
Cool, bro.
6. Where In the World is Priyanka Chopra?
Priyanka Chopra is serving all KINDS of Carmen Sandiego/Inspector Gadget realness up in here.
7. We Are All Sarah Paulson
That would me my face if I saw Sarah Paulson IRL.
8. RiRi OWNED the Gala by Being the Only One to Truly Honor the Theme
#Rihanna's dress was a direct homage to Comme des Garçons and Rei Kawakubo, and was a look straight off of the fashion house's 2016 fall runway.
9. I Ship It
#KatyPerry probs thought she would win the Met Gala this year, but then Rihanna arrived and relegated her to second place.
10. 'What Ever Happened to the Olsen Twins?': A Modern Horror
I CAN'T BREATHE.
11. NO REALLY, WHO?
If anyone was every worthy of being placed atop Bey's head...
12. When You're Feeling a Lil Extra
Sometimes you just gotta take a load off.
13. Solange Straight-Up Wore a Sleeping Bag
But still looked fierce AF and could lie down and take a quick nap if required. Practical thinking.
14. Ya'll Savage Hoes Probably Need to Pipe Down
So that was it for the 2017 #MetGala, and the celebs have another 363 days before the star-studded event rolls around once again. In the meantime, why not head into the bottom draw of your mom's closet, and see what avant-garde looks you can serve up at home?