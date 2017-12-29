While there were definitely some bombs at the box office this year, 2017 reaffirmed our belief in the magic of films. This was the year that a woman led a superhero film for the first time in twelve years—and beat all the boys at the box office on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film ever for a female director. The was the year that Jordan Peele's Get Out became the first film by a black director to top $100 million opening weekend and the highest-grossing original debut in history. This was the year that a cast of largely unknown kids stormed into the pop culture consciousness and introduced a new generation to a killer clown. This was the year that Edgar Wright showed us that a great soundtrack and slick editing can turn a simple heist film into a work of art. This was the year that a meta movie about the making of one of the worst movies of all time turned out to be one of the best of the year.

But the best movies of the year wouldn't have worked without some killer dialogue and memorable lines. Here are some of the best lines of movie dialogue from movies in 2017.

Note: This article does, of course, contain some spoilers for the movies included.

1. "And now I'm gonna have to kill this fucking clown!" - Richie Tozier, IT

In a movie where a handful of charming kids carved out a foothold for themselves, it was Finn Wolfhard's Richie Tozier who fittingly had the lion's share of best lines. As the class clown of the group, Richie's powered by a complete lack of filter and motormouth smartassery. But among the plethora of "your mom" jokes and wisecracks, it was his rant in the sewers under Derry that elicited the loudest laugh. Wolfhard's exasperated delivery of the line perfectly captured the feelings of a kid who was just completely over it and, ugh, having to kill an interdimensional creature masquerading as a killer clown was just one more thing adding on to an already really bad day.

2. "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" - Yondu, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

In the second Guardians of the Galaxy film, Yondu went from a supporting character and semi-antagonist to a fully fledged (albeit temporary) member of the team with the most emotionally resonant arc. But it was his line during the climactic battle scene that launched a thousand memes and was cemented in pop culture crossover legend. In a moment in which our heroes faced certain annihilation, the unexpected irony and perfect timing of the line, uttered with unsuspecting joy by Michael Rooker, caught us off guard and got the biggest laugh of the movie - if not the year.

3. "Nature made me a freak. Man made me a weapon. And God made it last too long." - Logan/Wolverine, Logan

Logan was, on every account, the bleakest and most brutal superhero movie to date. In fact, one could even say it wasn't a superhero movie at all, but an existential exploration into a broken man's psyche with the veneer of a noir film. While fans love Wolverine's misanthropy and berserker rage, Hugh Jackman's beautiful performance in Logan's swan song explored the stark realities of a character who could not die, and who had to exist in a world that had moved on. When the body can't break down, the soul does; Logan's line summarizing his too-long existence came from the depths of a man who just wanted it all to end, but knew it never would.

4. "It's not about deserve, it's about what you believe. And I believe in love." - Diana Prince, Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman flew onto our screens and invigorated the gloomy, over-serious boys club of the DCEU and showed us what a female superhero can do when given her chance to shine. Diana of Themyscira, played to perfection by Gal Gadot, has always let her wisdom and compassion guide her as much as her power. This line, uttered to a vengeful Ares, God of War, cemented Diana's ethos of love, both for herself and for the audience watching the first live-action portrayal of Wonder Woman on the big screen. Diana positioned herself as a superhero for a new generation, one who isn't afraid to be ruled by kindness and mercy.

5. "You know I can't give you the keys, right, babe?" - Rose Armitage, Get Out

There's a reason that Get Out is at the top of most best movie of the year lists. Jordan Peele's darkly satirical horror film revolves around Chris, a black man who visits his white girlfriend's family only to discover they're up to something sinister in between their bouts of well-meaning but awkwardly casual race stereotyping. Rose, played by Allison Williams, is seemingly just as horrified as her boyfriend at her family's passive racism and how painfully "wypipo" they are. She may not always take his fears seriously, but she is at least firmly on his side—until she betrays him and reveals she's been in on her family's diabolical plot all alone with a line that spawned countless internet memes. White people really do ruin everything.

6. "Just a typical Homecoming, on the outside of an invisible jet, fighting my girlfriend's dad." - Peter Parker, Spider-Man: Homecoming

While other quips in Spider-Man: Homecoming were arguably more memorable, no other line so thoroughly symbolized the way that Marvel finally got our beloved wall-crawler right, particularly the "typical Parker luck." Spidey's comics have always been a little OTT, with utterly bizarre coincidences that could only happen to Peter Parker. Skipping Homecoming to fight your arch-nemesis, who—oh, by the way—you just found out is your girlfriend's dad? On an invisible jet in the sky? With only a homemade suit and set of web shooters? Tom Holland's ironic delivery is that of a Peter Parker who recognizes that this situation is goofy, but hey, a spider's gotta do what a spider's gotta do. No other line in a Spider-Man movie has captured the everyday weirdness of Peter Parker's life so succinctly.

7. "When I think of her, of Elisa, all that comes to mind is a poem, made of just a few truthful words, whispered by someone in love, hundreds of years ago: 'Unable to perceive the shape of you, I find you all around me. Your presence fills my eyes with your love. It humbles my heart, for you are everywhere.'" - Giles, The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water is remarkable in the fact that it's a love story between two characters who don't speak, Sally Hawkins' mute Elisa and Doug Jones' amphibious creature. Therefore, it's up to the other characters to speak for them, particularly Elisa's neighbor, Giles (Richard Jenkins), who narrates the story at the beginning and end with lushly gorgeous prose that has the cadences of poetry, or an old saga. While parts of the film are surprisingly graphic, Giles' narration frames it as it's meant to be: a darkly beautiful fairytale of an impossible love between two silent outcasts.

8. "I did not hit her. It’s not true. It’s bullshit. I did not hit her. I did not...Oh, hi, Mark." - Tommy Wiseau, The Disaster Artist

The Disaster Artist is unique in that it's a fictional film recreating the making of a real film. This line was, of course, already uttered by the real Tommy Wiseau in his glorious trainwreck of a film, The Room. But James Franco deserves all the credit he's gotten for recreating the absurd zaniness of Wiseau, particularly his strange mannerisms and unique cadence of speech. Wiseau may have said it first, but it was Franco's delivery of the infamous line that got people quoting it all over again and renewed an interest Wiseau's original film.

9. Loki: Yeah... it's probably for the best that we'll never see each other again.

Thor: That's what you always wanted.

Madcap and hilarious, Thor: Ragnarok was a far cry from the Shakespearean melodrama of the previous two Thor films. Director Taika Waititi wasn't afraid to let his actors lean into the funny, and for the most part it worked. Some, however, wanted to see more emotionally resonant moments like the scene between Thor and Loki where the God of Thunder tells his mischievous brother they should go their separate ways once and for all. Loki's words may have been flippant, but the close-up on Tom Hiddleston's expressive face belied Loki's callousness. Thor telling his brother that he was essentially giving up on him ever being a good man clearly hit Loki hard—and made us wonder if there is a full redemption arc waiting for Loki in Avengers: Infinity War.

10. "We are what they grow beyond. That is the burden of all masters." - Yoda, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The most recent Star Wars film has proven to be the most divisive, with some fans left embittered by the portrayal of Luke Skywalker. His turn from idealistic Jedi to cynical old man in hiding didn't sit well with some—including his old master, Yoda. In one of the most surprising and touching moments of the movie, Yoda appears as a Force Ghost to Luke to impart one last lesson: It is not Luke's job as a Jedi Master to control his students, but to be strong enough to let them go. It is the ultimate burden of any parent or teacher to accept they do the best they can and no more. For Luke, who had spent years in exile, it was a sorely needed lesson that finally enabled him to see his failures weren't reasons for guilt, but growth. Even the last living Jedi Master still had a little bit of learning left to do.