We never thought we'd see the day that cell phones would be dethroned as the go-to treatment for I-don't-know-what-to-do-with-my-hands syndrome. Then came fidget spinners, the absurdly popular, well, spinners that kids and young adults can't stop, you know, spinning.

Indeed, there hasn't been this much buzz around spinning tops since the days when Beyblade reigned supreme in schoolyards and on children's television. That's what made the recent "rumor" that the creator of Beyblade is developing a fidget spinner #anime sound so juicy, and made the internet's reactions priceless.

Beyblade Creator Announces New Series About Competitive FidgetSpinning https://t.co/66ScQYNsSy pic.twitter.com/CXjjyUo8Fb — Anime Maru (@AnimeMaru) May 14, 2017

Last week, the anime "news" network AnimeMaru spread word that Takao Aoki, creator of the #Beyblade manga that was adapted into a worldwide anime sensation, was hard at work on a new series revolving around a professional fidget spinning league.

The article even provided a synopsis for the fidget spinner sports anime:

It is the year 2069, and fidget spinning is now a mainstream competitive sport. Every five years, the Spinmaster Series is held, in which the world’s best spinners battle for a spot in The Spectrum – an elite circle of legendary fidget spinners.

The article tells fidget fans to expect the series to premiere this July, and explains that a Blu-ray release will follow containing the first 50 episodes.

So What's The Real Story?

As it turns out, AnimeMaru is an up and coming anime satire website. It aspires to be for anime what The Onion is to politics and The Hard Times is to music. The site has been at it since 2014, but their parody of the fidget spinner craze blew up in a way that was much bigger than most of their other stories.

Whereas an average AnimeMaru story is retweeted by anywhere from 10 to 75 people, the fidget spinner anime tweet was shared over 450 times. This resulted in a flood of people who were unfamiliar with AnimeMaru's satirical nature believing the bogus story came from real reporters. As you might have assumed, peoples' reactions were hilarious.

See For Yourself:

@AnimeMaru I can see it now... oooo looks like (insert Japanese name here) is catching with a 97 kph spin, but, ohhh, (rival) just did a 102 kph spin! — Brayden Hamilton (@parksterishere) May 15, 2017

@AnimeMaru I can't tell if this is a joke, please let it be a joke — Flapjack (@Flapjac76405738) May 15, 2017

@AnimeMaru The human race was a mistake — Alex's Switchiverse (@Axltheawsome) May 16, 2017

Is There Any Possibility Of A Fidget Spinner Adaptation?

It's too soon to say if fidget spinners are a quick fad or if they'll stick around much longer. Interestingly enough, though, according to Bloomberg there are no presently existing patents on fidget spinners, meaning if someone were to make a a film or television series about them, they wouldn't have to pay anybody for rights to the IP. Most media outlets identify Catherine Hettinger as the inventor of the fidget spinner, but she does not presently hold any patents on the product.

In 2015, news circulated that a live-action Beyblade film was in the works, with Hasbro apparently believing their success in adapting G.I. Joe and Transformers to live action could pay off here too. However, things have gone silent ever since the initial announcement. Could fidget spinners be the missing ingredient the film needs? Not likely. One thing's for sure though — if they do try and revive the spinning toy genre in any capacity, they better bring back this ripping theme song:

Fidget spinners: waste of time or a fun pastime?