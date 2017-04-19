As far as directors go, Sofia Coppola is kind of a dream: Not only is she a woman (shock! horror!) but she makes one wonderful choice after the other, creating a series of movies that might not always be the biggest commercial successes, but are all fascinating and highly enjoyable. Crafting a delicate aesthetic that's a subtle compromise between teenage sweetness in shades of bubblegum pink and a bittersweet sense of despair and loneliness, the best Sofia Coppola movies all overlap in some way.

The best Sofia Coppola movies, incidentally, are all of her movies, and with the upcoming release of her thrilling remake of The Beguiled — a Southern gothic tale of feminine lust and dangerous schemes starring Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning — there's no better time to look back at her growing universe. Though this list provides a ranking in an attempt to determine which are the best Sofia Coppola movies, all of the five features below are definitely worth your time.

5. 'The Bling Ring' (2013)

Partly based on a true story, The Bling Ring stars #EmmaWatson as her perfect opposite: A chain-smoking, materialistic American girl with a twisted idea of fame and tacky taste for designer items. She's part of a band of LA teenagers who infiltrate celebrities' homes and raid their closets when they're not there — it's not the best Sofia Coppola movie, but it's a fascinating tale of obsession, internet culture and growing up around Hollywood.

4. 'Somewhere' (2010)

'Somewhere' [Credit: Focus Features]

The winner of the Golden Lion at the 2010 Venice Film Festival, Somewhere tells of the touching and life-changing reunion of a father with his daughter, with the famous Chateau Marmont as backdrop. Stephen Dorff plays a rich actor bobbling from party to party but struggling with a growing sense of pointlessness, while Elle Fanning wows as his eye-catching daughter.

3. 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

One of the best Sofia Coppola movies in my opinion, Marie Antoinette dives into Versailles at the time of Louis XVI through the eyes of his young queen, Marie Antoinette. Underneath the sugar coating of the parties, luxe fabrics and French pâtisseries, the movie is another of Coppola's masterful takes on the delicate phase between teenage years and adulthood, reimagining history from the perspective of a character struggling to find her place as a queen, as a wife and as a woman.

2. 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

'The Virgin Suicides' [Credit: Eternity Pictures]

Based on the 1993 novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, The Virgin Suicides is Sofia Coppola's first movie as a director, co-produced by her father Francis Ford Coppola, and the beginning of a long-lasting fascination with teenage girls. Set in '70s Michigan, the eerie movie centers around a family of five girls aged from 13 to 17, from the one battling with depression to another, played by #KirstenDunst, exploring her blooming sexuality. As the family starts falling apart, the air of mystery surrounding them only thickens.

1. 'Lost In Translation' (2003)

Lost In Translation almost always ends up at the top of any list praising the best Sofia Coppola movies, and for good reason: The Tokyo-set adventure that was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture — and won for Best Screenplay — captures a unique sense of friendship and loneliness. Starring #ScarlettJohansson as a fresh graduate and #BillMurray as an aging movie star, Lost in Translation shows an unlikely bond forming between two characters wandering around in a foreign land.

What's your favorite Sofia Coppola movie?