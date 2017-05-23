It's that time of the year where we temporarily say goodbye to our television shows. Some of them will return for another season and some of them will be cancelled, never to be seen again and possibly leaving us hanging.

When we love a show, we always hope that when it comes to end, there will be enough time to wrap everything up and give us some closure. Sometimes we're lucky, sometimes we're not.

As we say goodbye to some of our shows, here are just a few of the past awesome season and series finales that have left us bawling our eyes out, with our jaws on the floor, some left us hanging for the show to return, while some wrapped everything up nicely for us to say goodbye!

1. Doctor Who

Episode Name: "Journey's End" (4.13) Original Airdate: 5th July 2008

While this is technically a season finale, you could see it as a series finale too as it was the last series for David Tennant as well as a vast majority of the stars from the first four series including Catherine Tate, John Barrowman, Billie Piper and Noel Clarke. From Series 5 onwards, there is a rebranding as we see the debut of a whole new Doctor, a new #TARDIS and even a new logo for the show.

What better way to say goodbye to these characters than to see them working together to save the world! But that ending — I'm not crying, you're crying!

2. Glee

Episode Name: "Dreams Come True" (6.13) Original Airdate: 20th March 2015

While this was a show that at most times could be quite stupid, it could then turn it around by tackling series issues like homophobia, suicide and transsexuality.

So why is this show on the list? That final musical number of the show that brought nearly every cast member from the previous six years back for one final appearance, one final goodbye.

3. Dexter

Episode Name: "The Getaway" (4.12) Original Airdate: 13th December 2009

Throughout Season 4 it had been Dexter versus the Trinity Killer and it wouldn't be a season finale if we didn't have a shocking cliffhanger, and that is exactly what we got!

After finally getting The Trinity Killer, Dexter returns home to find one last surprise in the form of his young infant son sitting in the blood of his mother, who was dead in the bathtub.

4. Battlestar Galactica

Episode Name: "Daybreak Part 2" (4.20) Original Airdate: 20th March 2009

For the past four seasons, Battlestar Galactica fans had been through a series of ups and downs, and in the action packed two-part series finale we had to sit through one more emotional rollercoaster.

While most of the characters see a happy ending, we also see the devastating loss of President Roslin in the last minutes.

5. Buffy: The Vampire Slayer

Episode Name: "The Gift" (5.22) Original Airdate: 22nd May 2001

This episode was the last episode of #BuffyTheVampireSlayer to air on The WB before the show moved to UPN for the final two seasons, and what better way to start the episode than to recap the first five seasons in under 40 seconds!

And what about that heartbreaking ending! We've seen Buffy die in the Season 1 finale, so you would think that surely she wouldn't die again, right?

6. M*A*S*H

Episode Name: "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen" (11.16) Original Airdate: 28th February 1983

This finale is the highest rated American show of all time and for good reason! We spent 11 years with these people, learning about their lives and then we had to say goodbye to them.

One of the things to like most about this finale is that you say goodbye to each character individually instead of all at one time. We follow the cast around the campground as they say good bye to each character until we are left with just Hawkeye (Alan Alda) and BJ (Mike Farrell) before the pair say goodbye to each other.

7. Six Feet Under

Episode Name: "Everyone's Waiting" (5.12) Original Airdate: 21st August 2005

We spent five years with the characters of #SixFeetUnder, and we said goodbye to them in such a fitting way. Set to the back drop of "Breathe Me" by Sia, we time jump into the future to see how each of these characters die.

Morbid but sticking to the theme of the show.

These are just some of the epic season and series finales but what would you add to the list? What is your favorite? Comment below.