1. Orange Is The New Black

'Orange Is The New Black' [Credit: Jojo Whilden/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? Currently 4 with Season 5 arriving on June 9.

What's it about? A women's prison isn't exactly the most likely setting for one of the best dramedies in years, but Orange is the New Black is all about expecting the unexpected. Based on the memoir by Piper Kerman, Orange is the New Black follows the ups and downs of the inmates and staff of Litchfield Penitentiary, a minimum-security women's prison.

Why it's worth a watch: Slightly outrageous and full of heart, #OrangeistheNewBlack will have you both roaring with laughter and wiping away tears all at once. The series has an extremely diverse cast, and one which is full to the brim with talented women. Truly one-of-a-kind, Orange is the New Black is the epitome of binge-worthy TV.

2. The 100

The cast of The 100 [Credit: The CW]

How many seasons available on Netflix? Currently 3 with Season 4 arriving on June 1.

What's it about? 97 years after a devastating nuclear apocalypse, 2,400 people thought to be the last remnants of humanity live inside a number of space stations orbiting the earth. Due to scarce supplies, any criminal acts are severely punished unless the perpetrator is under 18 years of age. After the life-support systems of the space station begins to fail, the leaders of the community decide to send 100 juvenile prisoners down to earth to find out whether or not it's once again able to support human life.

Why it's worth a watch: If you're a fan of dystopian movies, but always feel like you want more than the two hour run time given to you, then jump into #The100. With four seasons and 58 episodes, this series is bound to sate your appetite for post-apocalypse content.

3. The Ranch

How many seasons available on Netflix? Currently 2 parts with Part 3 arriving on June 16.

What's it about? A fun comedy, The Ranch centers in on the dysfunctional Bennet family living on Iron River Ranch in Garrison, Colorado. The show follows Colt Bennet (Ashton Kutcher), who returns home after a failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranch with his older brother, Rooster (Danny Masterson) and father, Beau (Sam Elliot), whom he hasn't seen in 15 years.

Why it's worth a watch: Full of That '70s Show alums Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama, The Ranch is bound to keep the laughs flowing. This 30 minute comedy will hit all the right spots for some easy watching.

4. GLOW

'GLOW' [Credit: Erica Parise/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? Season 1 arrives on June 23

What's it about? Inspired by the story of the real 1980s women's wrestling league, GLOW — or Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling — will be the fictionalized story of an out-of-work actress named Ruth (Mad Men's Alison Brie) who finds one last chance to live her dream of becoming a star thanks to a weekly series on women's wrestling. Ruth finds herself acting alongside 12 Hollywood misfits in a show directed by a washed up B-movie director trying desperately to make the series something big.

Why it's worth a watch: Created by the woman behind series such as Orange is the New Black and Weeds, Jenji Kohan's GLOW promises more big hair, bright colors and tight spandex than you can shake a stick at. Alison Brie will no doubt be a pleasure to watch in a role that's as far from Community's Annie Edison and Mad Men's Trudy Campbell as you could imagine. With 10 episodes, it won't take long to race through what will probably become a new fave.

5. Gypsy

'Gypsy' [Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? Season 1 arrives on June 30

What's it about? This Netflix original is a ten-part thriller starring Naomi Watts as Jean Halloway, a Manhattan therapist who seems to have the perfect life. However, after Jean begins forming intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients' lives, the borders of her profession life and personal fantasies melt together, and she finds herself in a dangerous world.

Why it's worth a watch: Psychological thrillers always promise an edge-of-your-seat experience, and Gypsy looks set to be no different. Not to mention the amazing cast which, as well as Naomi Watts, also includes Billy Cruddup (Watchmen) as Jean's husband, Michael; Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) as Sydney; and Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals) as Jean's patient, Sam. #Gypsy was helmed in part by Fifty Shades of Grey director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and written by Lisa Rubin.

6. Sense8

[Credit: Murray Close / Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Sense8 follows an ensemble cast of eight strangers spread over the world who become "sensates," a group of people who are mentally and emotionally connected. This power means the group are able to communicate with each other from anywhere in the world and also share knowledge, language and skills. Season 1 followed the group as they deal with what's happened to them and are aided by another sensate named Jonas, who is trying to protect the eight from a sensate called "Whispers": the leader of a group who hunts down sensates by tapping into their psychic link.

Why it's worth a watch: The Wachowski siblings made their name in the sci-fi genre, and their first foray into television is yet another feather in their caps. With its wide range of characters of different ethnicities, ages and from the LGBT community, Sense8 is not only a great sci-fi series, but also breathes new life into the genre.

7. Anne with an E

[Credit: Caitlin Cronenberg]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? An adaptation of the wildly popular Anne of Green Gables book series, Anne with an E will introduce a whole new generation to the exploits of this feisty protagonist. The series picks up when a miscommunication results in Anne Shirley being brought to Green Gables and she settles into life with Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert.

Why it's worth a watch: Prepare yourself, because Anne with an E will introduce you to the strong, young female lead you've been missing from your life! Anne Shirley suffers no fools, knows what she wants in life and isn't afraid to get it. She's also a supporter of her fellow females, an academic and an all-round positive spirit — what more do you need?!

8. Master of None

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Aziz Ansari plays the role of 30-year-old Dev, an actor just trying to get by while living in New York City. The first season covered a variety of subjects including being a first generation American, feminism, finding love and the difficulty of finding non-stereotypical roles as an actor of asian decent.

Why it's worth a watch: Funny and clever, Master of None is the genius brainchild of Ansari and Alan Yang, who also worked on Parks and Recreation as a writer and producer (and in which Ansari starred). The first season was critically acclaimed and also marked the first time many subjects had really been broached in a widely distributed series. The episode involving Dev and his friend Brian discussing being first generation Americans with immigrant parents was particularly praised, and earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing.

9. The Keepers

[Credit: Courtesy of Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run)

What's it about? A seven-part docuseries, The Keepers investigates the unsolved 1969 murder of a Baltimore nun named Sister Cathy. The series goes into the potential reasons for her murder, as well as a probable cover-up which the trailer hints could include the church, police and city officials.

Why it's worth a watch: While Netflix has had some fantastic fictional series over the last couple of years, it has really excelled in the retelling and investigation of true crime. The docuseries Making A Murderer prompted new action to be taken on the case of Theresa Halbach, and #TheKeepers could quite possibly do the same.

10. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

How many seasons available on Netflix? 3 (entire run to date)

What's it about? After being rescued from a doomsday cult where she'd been held in an underground bunker for 15 years, Kimmy Schmidt is intent on restarting her life in New York City. Armed with her innocent and unbreakable spirit, Kimmy begins to integrate herself back into society, forming a support group out of a gang of dysfunctional friends.

Why it's worth a watch: From the brain of Tina Fey (Mean Girls, 30 Rock), this quirky sitcom is exactly the dose of comedy you need in your life after a long day. While Kimmy's persistent sunny outlook on life will keep you optimistic, your heart will be stolen by Kimmy's friends, including dramatic roommate Titus Andromedon ("Peeno Noirrrr"), eccentric landlord Lillian, and out-of-touch, insecure employer, Jacqueline.

11. Bloodline

[Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 3 (entire run)

What's it about? Set in the beautiful Florida Keys, Bloodline is the story of the adult siblings of the Rayburn family, who claim, "we're not bad people but we did a bad thing." Though a well respected family in the community, after their estranged brother, Danny, returns home, the secrets that lurk in the Rayburn family's past slowly surface and fractures appear.

Why it's worth a watch: The setting isn't the only outstanding thing in Bloodline, with the cast absolutely packed out with talent— including Sissy Spacek, Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini and Chloë Sevigny. While the show is not one to watch it you want constant action, it is some damn fine storytelling that will keep you hooked with its clever use of flash forwards and ominous voiceovers.

1. House of Cards

[Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 5 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Taking place in Washington D.C., House of Cards tells the story of Frank Underwood, a politician who develops a cunning plan to launch himself into a greater position of power after being passed over for Secretary of State. Frank is supported by his equally calculating wife, Claire Underwood, a lobbyist who runs an environmental nonprofit organization. The series follows the Underwoods are they undertake their ruthless campaign to get to the top, taking no prisoners along the way.

Why it's worth a watch: Netflix's first self-commissioned original series, #HouseofCards shocked a ton of people when they realized that the streaming site had come sprinting out of the gates with a piece of exquisite TV. Starring Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as Frank and Claire Underwood, the series is as slick as its main character's calculated actions, and may even surprise you with how interested you suddenly become in the world of politics.

13. Sherlock

How many seasons available on Netflix? 4 (entire run to date)

What's it about? A modern version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock sees Benedict Cumberbatch's rendition of the detective solving mysteries in London with the help of his friend, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman); a serviceman recently returned from serving with the Royal Army Medical Corps in Afghanistan. Thanks to Watson's blog, Holmes becomes somewhat of a celebrity, and his skills are very much in demand from both the British government and ordinary civilians.

Why it's worth a watch: Sherlock is unlike any other series on this list in that each episode is feature-length, clocking in at around 90 minutes, making it a very cinematic experience. With an A-list cast, exquisite writing and beautiful direction, #Sherlock is not only mind food, but also a visual delight.

14. Wynonna Earp

[Credit: Wynonna Earp]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Based on the IDW comic, Wynonna Earp follows the great granddaughter of Wyatt Earp as she battles supernatural threats as part of The Monster Squad, a special unit within the US Marshals. Through Wynonna's unique abilities, her special demon-killing gun and a gang of (somewhat dysfunctional) allies, she attempts to bring the paranormal to justice.

Why it's worth a watch: Don't be intimidated by the categorization as a supernatural Western horror, Canadian-made #WynonnaEarp is a total joy to watch. With Season 1 clocking in at just 13 episodes, the show is not a huge investment of your time, and by the time you get to the tight and emotional final arc of the season you'll be totally riveted to your screen.

15. Chewing Gum

[Credit: Dave King Photography]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What's it about? This British comedy centers in on 24-year-old religious and Beyoncé-obsessed virgin, Tracey Gordon (Michaela Coel). Due to Tracey growing up through the church and under her strict preacher mom, she's realized she's not quite as worldly as most her age, and embarks on a journey to proper adulthood, fumbling along as she finds her way.

Why it's worth a watch: Born out Coel's play Chewing Gum Dreams, this hilarious British sitcom went onto win Coel two BAFTA Awards for her portrayal of Tracey. If the word 'sitcom' immediately conjures up visions of awkward laugh tracks, fear not because the Brits do things a little differently, and while this is certainly not a sitcom for the whole family, it will keep you absolutely entertained and laughing uproariously.

16. The Get Down: Part 2

[Credit: Courtesy of Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Set in New York in the late 1970s, The Get Down tells the true story of the birth of hip-hop among the last days of disco. The series is highly musically driven and follows a group of six kids living in South Bronx. The Get Down chronicles their lives as the music scene is changed forever by the advent of hip-hop, then known as "the get down."

Why it's worth a watch: The combination of an interesting (and incredibly accurate) story mixed with Baz Luhrmann's unique directorial flair, #TheGetDown is a show that will keep you thoroughly entertained from beginning to end. Not only is the show well made, but it also saw an opportunity to showcase brand new talents in the acting and music scene. Many of the cast are fresh out of school or even plucked straight out of the New York City subway, as was the case for Tremaine Brown Jr., the actor who plays Boo Boo.

17. Chelsea

[Credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? Entirety of Season 1 with new episodes Season 2 dropping weekly on Fridays.

What's it about? A talk show format with a hint of both a documentary series and a comedy special would be the best way to describe Chelsea, Netflix's first foray the world of talk shows. Hosted by comedian, Chelsea Handler, Chelsea not only has the regular celebrity interviews, but also discussions with dignitaries and various experts to cover a wide array of topics. Throughout the series the show is also sprinkle with special episodes, with some taking the form of mini-documentaries filmed in countries such as Mexico and Japan, or episode-long dinner parties where guests get surprisingly frank after a few glasses of wine. Oh, and the cast also includes Handler's two adorable dogs, Chunk and Tammy.

Why it's worth a watch: If you're sick of all the regular late night talk shows with their tired format and over-rehearsed interview segments, Chelsea is the show for you. Forming the perfect blend of celebrity and expert guests, as well as interesting pre-recorded segments, #Chelsea is infotainment at its best. Don't expect a house band or tedious monologues, Handler has been there and done that, and now she's bringing a breath of fresh air into this old boys' club of talk shows.

18. Bill Nye Saves the World

[Credit: Eddie Chen]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Your favorite childhood presenter is returning to Netflix for a brand new series, Bill Nye Saves the World. In the series Bill will tackle topics from his scientific point of view, dispelling myths and refuting anti-scientific claims. Each episode promises to dive into a particular topic or concept with panel discussions, special correspondent reports and Bill's own laboratory experiments.

Why it's worth a watch: It's Bill Nye the science guy, what more do you need?!

19. Girlboss

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Inspired by the autobiography #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the brand Nasty Gal, Girlboss focusses on Amorusa (Britt Robertson) who started out selling vintage clothes online and managed to grow it into fashion empire by the time she was 28. However as Nasty Gal grows, Amorusa has to figure out how to cope with life as her own boss.

Why it's worth a watch: After starting her online empire in the mid-2000s, Amorusa became one of the richest self-made women by 2016. The series promises to be an insight into how this former nomad and community college drop out almost unexpectedly became a high powered CEO of a multi-million dollar company. Not only is it a fascinating story but with woman such as Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) and Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) also involved behind the scenes, it seems destined to be a fantastic watch.

20. Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date, though the documentary (Hot Girls Wanted) that inspired this series is also currently available to watch.)

What's it about? An extension of the feature length documentary Hot Girls Wanted, this time Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is a six-episode anthology series exploring even further into the lives of those affected by the rise of internet porn, including not only those that create it, but also those who consume it.

Why it's worth a watch: If you watched the original documentary then you'll probably be clambering to watch this series when it comes out, and if you haven't had the chance, take a peek now to get a feel for the series. Told with unflinching honesty, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is taking on the timely topic, of how interacting and forming relationships via screens may be rewiring us in fundamental ways. Watch and learn!

21. Marvel's Iron Fist

[Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (it joins the three other Marvel series on Netflix).

What's it about? The fourth installment in Netflix's wildly popular Marvel series, Iron Fist follows billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who returns to New York City after going missing years prior and tries to reconnect with his past and family legacy. Rand fights against the corrupt criminals of NYC using his incredible martial arts skills, and ability to summon the power of a force known as the Iron Fist.

Why it's worth a watch: As mentioned, Iron Fist is the fourth Marvel series that Netflix has produced, and if it's anything like the previous three (Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage) then Iron Fist will be well worth the watch. Aside from impressive predecessors, Iron Fist has already thrilled fans with its exciting trailer, so if you're a fan of superheroes or simply just like vigilante justice, get on board the Iron Fist train now.

22. Julie's Greenroom

[Credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Julie's Greenroom is an all new arts education show hosted by the wonderful Julie Andrews. Aimed at kids, the show follows seven young friends (characters brought to life thanks to Jim Henson Studios) as they learn about all aspects of the arts including dance, singing, performance, painting among others. Along the way the kids receive guidance from Julie as well as guest stars including Idina Menzel, Alec Baldwin, Josh Groban, Ellie Kemper and Sara Bareilles.

Why it's worth a watch: While this might not exactly be aimed at adults, with so many wonderful names involved you're sure to enjoy it. Its primary audience however, is children and particularly children with artistic tendencies. If you have kids who are burgeoning actors, artists or musicians then it looks like #JuliesGreenroom will be the perfect watch for them. It might even give them the confidence they need to try out for a play or pick up an instrument.

23. How to Get Away with Murder

How many seasons available on Netflix? 3 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Season 1 kicks off when brilliant lawyer and law professor, Annalise Keating and five of her students become involved in a bizarre murder, ensuring their lives will never be the same again.

Why it's worth a watch: The gripping story should be all that you need to get you interested in How to Get Away With Murder, but if you need a little more then look no further than the stunning ensemble cast. Three-time Oscar nominee, Viola Davis stars as Annalise Keating in a role that showcases her outstanding talents as an actress, and she's supported by actors including Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter franchise) and Liza Weil (Gilmore Girls).

24. Life in Pieces

The cast of Life in Pieces [Credit: CBS]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (of a possible 2 seasons)

What's it about? A comedy which follows the lives of the three generations of the Short family through the various ups and downs of life in LA county. The characters include John and Joan, the patriarch and matriarch of the Short family, their oldest child Heather Hughes, her husband Tim and their three children, middle child Matt and his girlfriend Colleen, and youngest child Greg, his wife Jen and their baby daughter.

Why it's worth a watch: Different from your regular family-based sitcom, each episode of Life in Pieces tells four short stories, one from each branch of the Short family, with some being interconnected. And to go with the unique format is a cast stacked with talent, from Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (Hannah and her Sisters, Edward Scissorhands) to James Brolin (Catch Me If You Can), Colin Hanks (Fargo) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad).

25. 13 Reasons Why

[Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, upcoming Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why follows teen Clay Jensen after he comes from school to find a mystery package addressed to him on the porch. Inside are tapes recorded by Hannah Baker, his classmate and crush, who committed suicide just two weeks earlier. Hannah explains on the tapes that there are 13 reasons why she decided to take her own life, and Clay will only find out if he features on the list if he listens.

Why it's worth a watch: Though a no doubt dark premise for a TV series, from what little footage and information we have it seems like #13ReasonsWhy will actually be a very moving and interesting account of what life is like for teenagers. If you're a fan of the books, or simply want a new gritty show to sink your teeth into, add it to your list now.

26. American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Cuba Gooding Jr and Courtney B. Vance [Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? We've all heard the story of the O.J. Simpson murder trial, but you've never heard it like this before. Over the course of 10 episodes, American Crime Story goes inside the case and trial, giving audiences a peek into not only the lives of Simpson (played by Cuba Gooding Jr), and his supporters, but also the prosecution team, including district attorney Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson), as well as the jury members, showing just what a major process this "trial of the century" was.

Why it's worth a watch: This was one of the must-see series of 2016 for good reason, and some of the performances involved in the show are standing ovation worthy. The O.J. Simpson murder case gripped a nation back in 1994, and it has again more than two decades later. Now, with the passage of time it's easy to see that certain people involved in the trial were unfairly treated, and the series does a great job of showing this and also revealing behind-the-scenes drama involved with the decision making in the case.

27. Santa Clarita Diet

Drew Barrymore as Sheila [Credit: Saeed Adyani / Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? After 25 years of marriage, realtors Joel and Sheila find themselves in a rut, living a discontented life in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles with their teenage daughter, Abby. So when Shiela undergoes a rather dramatic and terrifying transformation, seemingly becoming the undead, the pair find their same-y lives invigorated as they're sent down a road of death and destruction to deal with Shiela's new "condition."

Why it's worth a watch: Drew Barrymore has been a household name basically since she was born, but surprisingly Santa Clarita Diet is the first time the star has ever been a series regular on a TV show! If you're after a sweet, watchable comedy but still also want something a lil zombie-esque, this looks like the show for you. Frankly it seems to have shades of an iZombie/Dexter mashup, and considering both of those shows were fantastic in their own right, Santa Clarita Diet is bound to be a great watch as well.

28. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

[Credit: The CW]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Season 1 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend focussed on the decision of Rebecca Bunch to abandon her dream job at a law firm in New York, in order to pursue a chance of love with her ex-boyfriend, Josh in West Covina, California. After the first season ended with Rebecca confessing to Josh why she moved, Season 2 continues on as the pair continue to struggle with their feelings, as well as focussing on the relationship between Rebecca's friend and colleague Paula, and Josh's friend, Greg.

Why it's worth a watch: While the concept behind Crazy Ex-Girlfriend might seem like more of the same to you, this series has the hidden secret weapon of also being a musical. But wait! It's not one of those over the top, barely stomachable musical shows, instead it's clever, witty and the songs are spread out through the episodes that even the most fervent musical hater can deal with.

29. Chef's Table

[Credit: Rene Funk/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 3 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Each episode of this documentary series profiles a world-renowned chef, going inside both their lives and their kitchens to learn what makes them tick and what inspires their unbelievable culinary creations.

Why it's worth a watch: Created by David Gelb, the man behind the wonderful documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Chef's Table is a show unlike the countless other cooking series on offer at the moment. Firstly the show has no host, relying on the chef's to tell their own story in their own way, and secondly the show gives no recipe or instruction on how to make the food that the chef's create. Instead Chef's Table offers a rare glimpse into the process of culinary genius, with each episode totally unique depending on the chef and their country of origin.

30. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Sunny, Violet and Klaus [Joe Lederer/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Based on Lemony Snicket's best-selling books of the same names, this eight episode series follows the Baudelaire children who recently lost their wealthy parents to a fire which also destroyed their house. The children are then placed in the custody of their closest relative, the evil Count Olaf, an "actor" after the orphans vast fortune. Unfortunately even after discovering Olaf's plan he continues to pursue the orphans using the disguise of multiple characters.

Why it's worth a watch: While the book series was already adapted into a film in 2004, TV is truly the best medium to tell this eccentric and unusual tale. And with a cast including Neil Patrick Harris, Catherine O'Hara and Alfre Woodard it seems like it will be a perfect show to binge over the cold months. If you love quirky, unusual series and also want something with the whole family — but also don't want your brain numbed by the usual kids fare — give this a chance.

31. It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

How many seasons available on Netflix? 11

What's it about? The series follows the exploits, schemes and plans of a group of five friends who own a bar in Philadelphia and are basically the worst people you could ever stumble across.

Why it's worth a watch: One of the rare shows that gets better with each season, It's Always Sunny is everything you could want in an adult comedy series, not to mention that Dee, Charlie, Dennis, Mac and Frank will make you feel better about any morally questionable decision you've ever made in your life. If you're planning on making your way through January by eating instant ramen and chickpeas due to Christmas overspending, let 11 seasons of It's Always Sunny cushion the blow with it's laugh-out-loud jokes.

32. Ripper Street

Ripper Street [Credit: BBC/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 4 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Set in 1889, Ripper Street is set in the streets of Whitechapel, where Detective Inspector Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen) and his men are trying to keep law and order in an area in an area recently terrorized by Jack the Ripper murders. Over the seasons the series moves through certain periods in British history, including the London matchgirls strike of 1888, the Cleveland Street scandal and Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee.

Why it's worth a watch: Like dark, gritty British dramas like Peaky Blinders? Love reading about historical murders? If the answer to both of those is yes then Ripper Street could be your next obsession. Aside from an interesting story Ripper Street also has an unbeatable cast - along with Macfayden stars Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn as Detective Sergeant Bennet Drake, Adam Rothenberg as Captain Homer Jackson and Myanna Buring as Long Susan. We all know that the BBC hits it out of the park with historical dramas, so do yourself a favor and check out Ripper Street.

33. White Rabbit Project

The cast of the White Rabbit Project [Credit: Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Kari Byron, Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara (a.k.a the MythBusters build team!) are jumping down the rabbit hole to investigate weird and wonderful events from pop culture, science and history. Under their microscope are topics as diverse as jailbreaks, superpower technology, heists and crazy World War II weapons. In each episode the hosts immerse themselves in experiments, builds, and tests as they sleuth the truth behind these and other well Googled themes.

Why it's worth a watch: If you enjoyed MythBusters and are still mourning the loss of the long running series, console yourself with the fabulous build team team from the series instead. This show is sure to tickle the fancy of anyone who loves seeing urban legends or crazy historical events broken down and explained. With a team as established as these three you know that they're going to tackle some crazy topics, so you might as well journey down the rabbit hole with them.

34. Fuller House

The cast of Fuller House celebrate Christmas [Michael Yarish / Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What's it about? We've probably all watched an episode of family sitcom Full House at some point in our lives, and now almost three decades later the Tanner family is back in the sequel series, Fuller House. This time around the genders have been reversed and it's the three gals (DJ, Steph and Kimmy) all under one roof taking care of DJ's three sons (Jackson, Max and baby Tommy) following the death of DJ's husband.

Why it's worth a watch: If you're looking for a deep thinking TV series then I'm sorry to say this ain't it. However if you're looking for a little bit of nostalgia, something comedic and light to watch after a stressful day, or something to entertain the younger ones then Fuller House is the show for you. The first season of the series was Netflix's most watched original series in 2016, and the second season is likely to be just as popular with viewers of all ages, so do yourself a solid and check back in with the Tanner clan.

35. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life [Saeed Adyani/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 8 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved comedy-drama series, Gilmore Girls follows the lives of mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore who live in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. The series originally ran from 2000 until 2007 and is chock full of all manner of pop culture references, fired back and forward primarily by the main duo at record pace. Over the original seven series the show explored the issues of family relationships, love, education and work, and now it returns nine years later for a special four episode series, following the Gilmore girls for one season per episode.

Why it's worth a watch: Obviously if you watched the original series you'll be counting down the days until Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drops, but if you've never seen the show, now is the perfect time to start. If you love a pop culture joke, strong, smart female characters and whacky small town folk Gilmore Girls will grab you by the heart strings and won't let go. It's style isn't for everyone, but if you're partial to charm it may just become a firm favorite.

36. The Crown

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Netflix original series, The Crown is set give viewers the inside scoop of two of the world's most famous addresses: Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street. The series will follow the love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century. The series is expected to span six seasons for a total of 60 episodes, with Claire Foy in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Why it's worth a watch: Reportedly costing over $122 million to produce, The Crown is set to be Netflix most expensive drama to date. For all that money you can be sure we'll be getting some top notch TV, brilliant acting by the stellar cast (which along with Foy includes Matt Smith, John Lithgow and Jared Harris) and as much historical drama as you can handle. If you're partial to British accents and dramatized historical reenactments add this one to your Netflix list now.

37. Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 3 [David Dettmann/Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 3 (entire run to date)

What's it about? An anthology series, Black Mirror explores the scary and unexpected consequences of technology. While some the concepts behind some episodes might seem outlandish (the recreation of a human, using details gleaned from their social media) or crass (England's Prime Minister being forced to have sex with a pig live on TV to save a member of the royal family) or downright chilling (a woman being constantly recorded by passive bystanders as she flees a group of assassins), they'll all make you change the way you look at your phone screen, a.k.a the black mirror. Black Mirror will soon return for Season 3 as a Netflix original series.

Why it's worth a watch: While the episodes themselves are based on mad concepts, it's scary how close to Black Mirror our lives are becoming. Entertaining to the max, it'll also make you think a hell of a lot about how you use technology, or how technology's using you.

38. The Grinder

Fred Savage and Rob Lowe in The Grinder [Fox]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run)

What's it about? Following the end of his TV series The Grinder, actor Dean Sanderson Jr. (Rob Lowe) returns to his hometown of Boise, Idaho. After playing a lawyer in a TV series for years, Sanderson believes it makes him qualified to practice law and he joins his family's law firm, much to the annoyance of his younger brother — and actual lawyer — Stewart (Fred Savage).

Why it's worth a watch: Starring Fred Savage and Rob Lowe, The Grinder is basically an 80s and 90s kid's dream. Though series was sweet, funny and well received by critics, unfortunately the ratings weren't good enough for Fox to renew the series, so there's just 22 episodes - the perfect amount to binge over a few weeks (or days).

39. iZombie

iZombie Seaosn 2 joins Netflix in October [Credit: The CW]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What's it about? After an accident on a yacht, medical resident Liv is turned into a zombie. Because she now has an insatiable appetite for brains she takes a job in the morgue, and learns that when she eats the brain of a murder victim she experiences flashbacks of their lives which often give clues about their murder. Backed up by her boss, Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti, Liv begins to help the Seattle Police Department solve crimes under the guise of being psychic.

Why it's worth a watch: BetweenThe Walking Dead and Z Nation you might think you're all zombied out, but iZombie is vastly different from these shows in that the zombie is actually the good guy! The series is very similar in tone to shows such as Veronica Mars or Buffy the Vampire's Slayer, so if you were a fan of those you're bound to enjoy iZombie.

40. Marvel's Luke Cage

Luke Cage demonstrates his super strength [Myles Aronowitz/Netflix]

When is it available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What is it about? After a sabotaged experiment leaves Luke Cage with super strength and unbreakable skin, he makes a a new life for himself in Harlem, New York as a fugitive. However, the past will always come back to haunt you, and soon Cage has to confront his demons and fight a battle for the city.

Why it's worth a watch: Forget some of the below-par superhero TV shows you might have seen before, Netflix has quickly established itself as the home of quality comic book TV adaptation with series such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones. While Luke Cage is enjoyable as a standalone, it's also the third addition in the planned Marvel Netflix series of six shows, so if you're partial to some superhero action, this is the Netflix series for you.

41. Narcos

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar [Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix]

When is it available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What is it about? This wildly successful Netflix original series is back for a second season! Narcos chronicles the real life stories of 1980s drug lord, Pablo Escobar. The series follows Escobar's interactions with the other drug lords, police, DEA and military all in the aim of controlling the flow of cocaine. Given that the show is based on a real person and events, we know that Season 2 is about to amp up the violence and action a whole bunch.

Why it's worth a watch: Based on a real person and real events, Narcos proves that sometimes life just provides the ultimate script for a gripping TV series.

42. Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston as Walter White [AMC]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 5 (entire run)

What is it about? After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Albuquerque-based chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) begins manufacturing methamphetamine in order to ensure his family's financial stability after he dies. However, soon he finds himself embroiled in this dark underworld, and his greed and thirst for power become all-consuming. No surprise it's one of the best Netflix shows.

Why it's worth a watch: Breaking Bad is frequently considering one of the greatest TV series of all time, and won 110 awards during its 62-episode run. Don't be turned off by the idea that the show is all about drug manufacturing - that does play a part, but the real pull is watching the devolution of a family man into a ruthless criminal mastermind. There's no doubt Walt is a villain, but he's one you'll love to watch.

43. Firefly

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run)

What's it about? Joss Whedon's space western, Firefly is often regarded as a show gone before its time. Lasting just one season, the series is set 500 years in the future and follows a group of people living aboard a spaceship on the fringes of society. The world is now ruled over by a central federal government called the Alliance, which is the result of the United States and China fusing together.

Why it's worth a watch: Don't be intimidated by its bizarre-sounding concept, Firefly is a series which was beautifully written, and treats its audience as intelligent viewers. The writing is imaginative, engaging and smart, the characters are well-developed and progressive, and there's a liberal sprinkling of humor throughout. The series has such a passionate fandom that three years after cancellation, Universal studios was persuaded to finance a continuation in the form of the 2005 film Serenity. If a series has fans that passionate, it has to be good, right?

44. Freaks and Geeks

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run)

What's it about? High school comedy-dramas are a dime a dozen, but rarely are they as realistic as Freaks and Geeks. Set in the early 80s, the series follows siblings Lindsay and Sam Weir as they navigate the brutal world of high school. Lindsay starts the series as a mathlete, but soon finds herself with a new group of 'slacker' friends (the 'freaks'), while her brother Sam hangs with his two best friends (the 'geeks'), and attempts to catch the interest of his crush, Cindy.

Why it's worth a watch: Aside from the fact that Freaks and Geeks had a stellar cast (James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel to name just a small few), and was created by Judd Apatow, the series is one which will resonate with anyone who had to endure the tough world of high school (all of us). Much like Firefly it only lasted one season, but all 18 episodes of Freaks and Geeks are absolute gold.

45. Peaky Blinders

How many seasons available on Netflix? 3 (entire run to date)

What's it about? A crime drama, Peaky Blinders (yeah, it's a bit of an odd name) focusses on the happenings of the Romani Peaky Blinders gang who operated in Birmingham, England after World War I. Cillian Murphy plays boss Tommy Shelby, whose gang comes under police pressure when Chief Inspector Chester Campbell (Sam Neill) is sent over from Belfast with the aim of cleaning up the city.

Why it's worth a watch: It's not just a cool concept, Peaky Blinders is based on a real life 20th century gang, so called because they apparently used to stitch razor blades in their flat caps, which were used to slash their victims foreheads (therefore blinding them with blood). But if the concept doesn't hook you, its dedication to the real look and feel of the era will, no expensive has been spared to bring grim and gritty 1920s Birmingham to life on screen.

46. Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley [Credit: BBC]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Set in the Calder Valley, UK, Happy Valley follows Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), a police sergeant working in a small town, and still reeling from her daughter's suicide eight years prior. After she learns that the man responsible for her daughter's suicide is back in the area, she becomes obsessed with tracking him down. Meanwhile the daughter of a local businessman is kidnapped, and it turns out the two are more intertwined than first thought.

Why it's worth a watch: Everyone knows the British know how to make a great TV drama, and Happy Valley is one of the finest. With just six episodes per season there's no time for boring filler episodes, and Sarah Lancashire absolutely shines in the role as tough-as-nails Catherine Cawood.

47. Top of the Lake

Tui in Top of the Lake [Credit: Sundance]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? Set in the beautiful and isolated landscape of New Zealand's South Island, Top of the Lake focuses on the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl from a town called Laketop. But when Detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) begins to investigate the disappearance, she finds herself unravelling a mess of dark secrets of this small town.

Why it's worth a watch: Created and directed by Academy Award winning director Jane Campion, Top of the Lake will blow you away with its captivating and dark story, as well as the sheer beauty of the rugged New Zealand landscape. If you've ever wanted to go to New Zealand, the story in #TopoftheLake will either scare you off the idea for good, or it's setting will convince you to book your ticket immediately. It's hard to say which.

48. Danger 5

The cast of Danger 5 [Credit: SBS]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 2 (entire run)

What's it about? Set in an alternative reality where Hitler is still alive, Australian comedy series Danger 5 follows a group of five international spies on their ongoing mission to kill Hitler and put a stop to his plans of world domination. Season 1 is set in the 1960s, and Season 2 is set in the 80s, and anything I try to compare it to simply wouldn't do it justice, just watch the trailer instead:

Why it's worth a watch: It's a show set in alternative reality versions of the 60s (Season 1) and 80s (Season 2) about spies on a mission to kill Hitler. It also features a Nazi Pterodactyl. Enough said.

49. Luther

How many seasons available on Netflix? 3 (of a possible 4)

What's it about? Detective Chief Inspector John Luther is so dedicated to his work solving murder cases that it has taken its toll on all aspects of his life. While technically Luther is the good guy, he struggles so much with his own demons that there might not be much of a difference between Luther and the criminals he hunts down.

Why it's worth a watch: Idris Elba shines in the role of the deeply flawed hero and has collected a slew of nominations for his work. Influenced by Sherlock Holmes and Columbo, Luther still manages to feel like a fresh idea, while also seeming familiar. Not to mention that because it's a British series, the seasons are short, the episodes long and the drama is intense.

50. Stranger Things

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things [Netflix]

How many seasons available on Netflix? 1 (entire run to date)

What's it about? A total 80s homage, Stranger Things starts with the disappearance of a boy into thin air. What follows is the efforts of his friends, family and the local law enforcement to try and find him. However, soon it becomes clear that this is no regular disappearance, and there are some sinister supernatural forces at play.

Why it's worth a watch: One of the best TV series on Netflix, Stranger Things is simply a really well made show. The writing is tight, the characters are believable as well as likable and the cast are insanely talented. If you grew up in the 80s you'll enjoy the nostalgia factor, but if you didn't you'll be equally as intrigued by this mirror to another time. A second season has been confirmed, so watch Season 1 now so you can rewatch before the second season is released (seriously, it's that good).

