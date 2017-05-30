So, you're a huge #TwinPeaks fan and you've been massively nerding out for the past couple of weeks, theorizing on Reddit, reading all the articles (here are a few more about Blue Rose, the current state of Agent Cooper, and the glass box creature for your perusal) and getting even more excited for the upcoming episodes. Although we're not even half way through the season, there have already been some iconic moments you just know will go down in Peaks history, and some of these moments lend themselves excellently to everyday usage. So, if your world is everything Peaks right now, please enjoy and share these GIFs whenever and wherever appropriate.

1. When Things Just Got So Awkward You Want To Float Away

Call for help.

2. Sneaking Out Of An Awful Party Like...

Byeeeeeee!

3. When You're Doing Your Undeserving Buddy A Favor

Ugh.

4. When You're Tryna Tell An Important Story But You're Drunk AF...

Guys, listen!

5. ...And Then You Have Another Drink

Wait a minute...

6. When You're Ready To Win Big

Today's the day.

7. When A New Piece Of Insanity Appears On Twin Peaks

#DavidLynch'll do that to you.

8. To All Those Intolerant A-Holes

Best quote of the season?

9. Exiting A Two-Day Long Netflix Binge Like...

Hahaha. I am completely DERANGED.

10. When You're Watching Twin Peaks For The First Time

And we love every mind-bending minute of it.

What's your favorite moment from the new Twin Peaks season?