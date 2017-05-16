Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Flash Season 3 Episode 22, 'Infantino Street.'

Team Flash has spent almost the entirety of #TheFlashSeason3 trying to do two things: Figure out who #Savitar is and find a way to stop the vicious, armor-clad baddie from killing Iris West. They succeeded in the former, but no so much in the latter. It's been five months since we saw Savitar stab Barry's one true love in a vision of the future. In tonight's episode, that moment finally came.

In 'Infantino Street,' Team Flash did their best to hide Iris from Savitar, even taking her to Earth–2 to be safe. But due to a mistake made by H.R., Savitar was able to find, kidnap, and murder her in front of #TheFlash. It was a devastating moment not only for the speedy crime-fighter, but also for his fans, who took to Twitter to speak their minds about what had happened. Here's what they had to say:

Bring On The Feels

The scene is quite intense by itself, but the heartbreak is made even worse by the flashback of #IrisWest recording her wedding vows. Understandably, that was too much for some people to handle:

#TheFlash He spend too much time talking instead of running he could have saved her... pic.twitter.com/QpDKih4qgJ — BellaSoAmazing (@BellM96) May 17, 2017

BRUH. THIS IS LITERALLY TOO MUCH I AM CRYING. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/2XimN4ODBL — candice's #1 fan (@iriswestallens) May 17, 2017

don't mind me, i'll be curled up in a ball crying for the next 24 hours #TheFlash — Niki Tripathi (@niki_trip) May 17, 2017

That had to be the saddest episode of #TheFlash I've ever seen — Kira (@S_KPrince) May 17, 2017

#TheFlash is how I feeling right now pic.twitter.com/c7uNPGW3A2 — Klark Kent (@thaKalEl1) May 17, 2017

Next Comes The Anger

It's tough to come to terms with the death of a fan-favorite character in a show, and some people were very vocal about expressing their anger about Iris meeting her end.

KNOW THIS - IF THEY DON'T FIX THIS BY NEXT WEEK I AM DONE WITH #TheFlash THAT IS ALL #SaveIris pic.twitter.com/W1bxUb5jMs — Aisha () (@geekxxchic) May 17, 2017

#TheFlash #SaveIris hope the backlash is severe to send a message to the idiots aka @FLASHtvwriters who thought this was a smart idea.. pic.twitter.com/awO7vS72QE — comicgirl (@aquamanswife) May 17, 2017

Then The Bargaining And Denial

Understandably, fans were in such a shock they weren't willing to accept her death.

Oh hell no @grantgust take ur ass back to the past and save iris idgaf if its a show #TheFlash — Woody. igonre my @ (@DareCWL) May 17, 2017

Some even came up with some theories as to how the event could be undone. Now, that's not to say they were irrational, there was actually a pretty cool theory going around.

In the original future we witnessed, H.R. was on the roof, but he wasn't there this episode. The theory proposes that H.R. actually gave Iris's location to Savitar on purpose, used the S.T.A.R. Labs' face-changing device and took her place, meaning Savitar killed H.R. instead.

In the future H.R was on the roof. He wasn't on the roof this time. Think about that cool face changing device. Ringing any #TheFlash — Jeff B. (@Aye_Its_Jeff) May 17, 2017

@candicekp Nope nope nope don't believe it, that's not Iris, that's HR who used the appearance altering device to look like Iris. #iriswest cannot die — BeautifulSouls (@CanddyEvans) May 17, 2017

calling it now; Iris isn't dead. HR sacrificed himself and used that face changer thing. #TheFlash #iriswest — Nicole W. (@xo_nixi) May 17, 2017

#TheFlash what if that iris was killed was a different iris than earth 1 iris is that possible — (@H0USEPLANT) May 17, 2017

There you have it, that's what people had to say about the death of Iris West. Now, all that remains is wait to see what happens. Will #BarryAllen create speed duplicates to take on his most terrifying villain yet and therefore succumb to the endless loop that is Savitar? Or will he travel back in time to change the present? Barry has felt the effects of screwing up the timeline over and over this past season, so there's a chance he's not willing to go back in time, even to save Iris.

Right now, all of that is a mystery, so to know for sure what's next for the Scarlet Speedster, we'll have to wait for the next week's episode, which airs on May 23, 8/7 Central on The CW.

What did you think of Iris's death? Will she be brought back or are the writers going to make her death an impact for The Flash forever? Let me know in the comments!