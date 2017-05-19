With the release of DC's Wonder Woman just around the corner, there's clearly no better time to indulge in your love for the Amazon princess and stock up on Wonder Woman merchandise. DC and Warner Bros. are obviously putting out a boatload of new figures, posters and whatnot to go with the live-action movie, but there are also more than enough vintage, nostalgic Wonder Woman collectibles being produced to satisfy all the Lynda Carter fans out there.

If the thought of perusing the depths of superhero merchandise websites to find your next present to yourself is a little daunting, we've done the hard work for you — here's a little selection of Wonder Woman toys that should help you get started.

The Wonder Woman Funko Pops Are Adorable

Funko Pops are all the rage, and this Funko Pop vinyl figure of Wonder Woman nails her costume. Plus, isn't the little headband in place of the tiara adorable?

Price: $12.99

You Can't Go Wrong With The God Killer

[via Etsy shop CarrickProps]

If you've got a god or two to kill, this handmade sword will surely come in handy. If not, don't worry, it'll look wonderful above your mantelpiece.

Price: $120

Headbands Are Dead, Long Live The Tiara

[via Etsy shop Eleven22Studio]

What makes Etsy so great is that you can easily find items that would make even the Amazons jealous, such as this 3D-printed tiara that will outdo any headband.

Price: $40.30

Now Where Can I Find The Lasso Of Truth?

[via Etsy shop ComixPlay]

For those who like the vintage Wonder Woman outfit better, this classic set only needs the Lasso of Truth and you're ready to turn into Wonder Woman! Caution: I wouldn't say those bracelets deflect bullets.

Price: $149.99

The Queen Of The Amazons Also Deserves Her Own Figurine

I don't know who's got the most luscious locks, Queen Hippolyta or her horse, but the level of detail on Diana's mother's armor is incredible.

Price: $29.99

Barbies Aren't Just For Kids

The new Wonder Woman Barbie based on Gal Gadot is stunning — it's got the flowy hair, the heeled boots, and you can even get a version with a cape.

Price: $14.99

You Can't Get A More Realistic Wonder Woman Than That

[Credit: Hot Toys]

For those with a bigger budget, this incredibly realistic sixth-scale figure by Hot Toys really nails Gal Gadot's interpretation of Wonder Woman, and the texture of the armor is simply stunning.

Price: $234.99

For All The Budding Wonder Women In Your Life

Whether it's your daughter, your niece or your best friend's daughter, they deserve to become Wonder Woman — and this cute little play set can clearly makes them feel a little more like Diana.

Price: $19.99

Theoretically, You Could Say You Own The Invisible Jet

[Credit: Quantum Mechanix]

Though you could just say that empty space on your bedside table is occupied by Wonder Woman's invisible jet, this cute little figure from Quantum Mechanix will look fantastic with the rest of your collection.

Price: $14.95

Nothing Like A Wonder Woman Poster To Enhance Your Walls

Obviously, there are a million different Wonder Woman posters out there for you to purchase. So why not get a version slightly different from the comics, such as this constructivism-style poster that truly conveys the power of the DC heroine?

Price: $9.99

Can't find anything you like? You can always rewatch the last trailer for Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman is out in theaters June 2, 2017.