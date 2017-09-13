Christmas is always an iffy holiday for movies that aren't Hallmark Channel romcoms or present-themed comedies featuring iconic Hollywood actors. Every once in a while, however, a horror filmmaker takes a stab at Christmas. The 2017 holiday season might have a killer example of horror smashing into Christmas.

Better Watch Out will kickstart the season a bit early, in horror-friendly October. It's a new horror/comedy from director Chris Peckover, making his feature-length debut. The story follows a babysitter who has to protect her 12-year old charge from home invaders. Little do they know, this home invasion quickly turns into a Home Alone meets The Strangers situation.

From the looks of the trailer, you might spend as much time laughing as you will screaming. Check it out:

Better Watch Out (which played festivals last year under the title Safe Neighborhood) reunites Ed Oxenbould and Olivia DeJonge, who played siblings in the M. Night Shyamalan horror effort The Visit. It also brings in Pan star Levi Miller and veteran actors Patrick Warburton and Virginia Madsen.

This Christmastime horror looks pretty funny. The Home Alone jokes by themselves were enough to pique my interest, as we all knew the robbers in the original movie would have been a bloody, dead mess after Kevin McAllister was done with them. Maybe with this movie, we'll get to see the reality of what the home traps would actually do to someone.

Better Watch Out hits US theaters and VOD on October 6, and arrives in UK theaters on December 8.