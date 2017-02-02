While the wait for Season 7 of HBO's slaughterfest Game of Thrones might be less than the wait for George R.R. Martin's sixth book, the extended hiatus from Westeros has been more painful than a torture session with Ramsay Bolton. With filming well underway, and as spoilers leak and dragons fly, all bets are on/off on who will and won't make it into the final season alive.

For those who want to earn themselves some silver for a trip to the brothels of Mole's Town, betting site Sports Betting Experts are getting in on the #HBO hype train and polled 10,000 people on who they thought would die next on the popular show. So, who should be praying to the Many-Faced God and who can sit back with a nice glass of mead when everyone's favorite #TV show returns (at some point) this year?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 6 of Game of Thrones (but seriously, where have you been all year?)

And The 'Wiener' Is...

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Well, this one "Reeks" of irony. Coming out as leader of the death pack is Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy. 14% of those polled think that it will be a very short holiday for Allen's cockless wonder after last season's family reunion. Somehow I can't see Theon being the first to go on #GameofThrones; he will undoubtedly pay for his sins at the hands of a newly resurrected #JonSnow, but if there is one person who knows how to dodge death, it is Snow.

There is no question that the Greyjoy heir won't be one of the final group and will probably die at some point before the end, but it won't be now. When we left Theon, he was being hunted by his uncle, the vastly underused Pilou Asbæk, alongside his sister. I would say much more likely to kick the bucket would be the buxom Yara Greyjoy, meaning we could have another "bury your gays" scandal on our hands. I honestly hope that Yara isn't next; we are only just scratching the surface of the fiery female pirate, plus we need to keep shipping that Yarnaerys romance.

Seeing Red

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

So, who else should start painting funeral stones for their eyes? Miles behind, but coming in second place with 8%, was Carice van Houten's Melisandre a.k.a. the Red Woman. Mel's demise has been in the cards for a while now, especially considering that her bae Stannis Baratheon bowed out in Season 5 and that last season was such a big one for Houten. After stripping off to reveal that Melisandre was actually centuries old, she then went on to resurrect a (briefly) deceased Jon Snow, and was finally was exposed when Ser Davos Seaworth discovered that it was Mel who burned the Princess Shireen.

Speaking of which, it is Liam Cunningham's Davos who comes in third place with 7% of the vote. Has the brave Onion Knight fought his last battle? Last we saw, Melisandre was sent packing on a horse and Ser Davos was firmly at Jon Snow's side. Both will clearly have something else to do before someone reminds them "Valar Morghulis," but just don't count on it taking very long.

Who Else Is On The Kill List?

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Sure, we may have killed off about half the cast in Season 6, but with seven heavens and seven hells, there is more than enough room to up the death ranks this year. Tying with Davos and 7% of the votes is Iain Glen's Jorah Mormont. It would be oh so ironic (and classic GoT) for Mormont to recover from his infectious Greyscale, be reunited with his Khaleesi, then die in her arms — MWUHAHAHA. We should also expect Arya Stark to cross a few more names off her dwindling kill list thanks to her newly inspired assassin era, but who? Conspicuously absent from the betting is Paul Kaye's Thoros of Myr, who conveniently finds himself questing around with Arya's reformed bud Sandor Clegane (The Hound). With only 2% of the votes, The Hound looks pretty safe, but If I were Myr, I would be pretty worried.

Also living on borrowed time is the other Clegane, a.k.a. The Mountain, who, as Cersei's zombified bodyguard, will probably be expected to put his life on the line at some point this season. The Mountain got 6% of the vote, tying with sickly child Robyn Arryn and only slightly ahead of shock inclusion Jaime Lannister with 573/10,000 votes. Given a full redemption arc, and set to take on his incest sister, could seven be an unlucky number for the Kingslayer? For those feeling a little brave, bets against the likes of Tyrion Lannister, wicked sister Cersei, or Queen Daenerys could bring in the big bucks. However, trailing as the least likely to die (again) is everyone's favorite mopey bastard Jon Snow with just 105/10,000 votes. If he dies again, let alone first, I'll eat my sword.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

This being Game of Thrones, you can literally bet on anything and everything, so get going on who you think will die first in the seventh season of the Seven Kingdoms. There are also bets on method of dispatch, e.g. White Walker or cock-chopping, and what the religion of the final ruler of Westeros will be (how very niche).

Given the smorgasbord of deaths that Season 6 threw at us (R.I.P. Margaery), some of us are still recovering from last season's bloodbath. We can expect at least one huge death this year, so for the middling Starks like Sansa and Bran, I would start to look for new acting work. Worryingly, George R.R. Martin has teased that sixth book The Winds of Winter will contain a lot more death (the clue is in the title), so it begs the question, will any of our favorite faces be left in Season 8, or will it just be Ghost the direwolf chasing White Walkers around a battlefield of bodies? Keep 'em peeled, Thrones fans!

Recap our video of the Season 6 kill count, and don't forget our poll below!

