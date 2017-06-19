The world came to a screeching halt on February 1, 2017, when the Queen herself, Beyoncé, posted an Instagram picture to announce that she was pregnant with twins. Beyoncé’s announcement swept through social media like a flood, and her Instagram post gathered over 11 million likes — which is the all-time record.

With the twins on the way, the Bey-hive collectively held their breath, and waited for Beyoncé to bring forth the newest members of the Knowles-Carter dynasty. Rumors began buzzing around late last week that #Beyoncé had given birth to the twins because of the sudden increase of security around the Queen, but there was no official announcement from the Knowles/Carter family.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé’s father broke the news that Beyoncé had given birth to the twins, and her fans were not happy that Queen Bey didn’t get the chance to announce the arrival of the twins herself. Despite all of the drama surrounding the announcement, the world waited patiently for any news about the newest additions to the power couple's family — and finally, we know the sexes of the twins!

The Sexes Of Beyoncé’s Twins Has Been Revealed

Us Weekly is reporting that Beyoncé has gave birth to a healthy baby boy and girl on Monday, June 12. There is still no official word from the Knowles-Carter family, but it is likely that the family is taking time for themselves before sharing their two new family members to the world.

Beyoncé documented the progress of her pregnancy through social media, and her fans appreciated being able to share the journey with the media icon they love so dearly. Fans eagerly await pictures of the new family members, and the names of the two darlings.

We couldn’t be happier for the Knowles/Carter family, and congratulate them on the arrival of their new baby girl and boy. Given Beyoncé’s social media prowess, we are sure to know more details about the twins as soon as she is ready, and we can’t wait for all the pictures and updates on the newest members of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s growing brood.

(Source: Us Weekly)