Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their new twins into the world on Monday, June 12, and the world waited for any news regarding the two new members of the Carter clan. We learned the sex of the babies a week later, and fans rejoiced at the news that #Beyoncé had given birth to a healthy boy and girl.

Beyond the initial reports, we knew very little about the twins, but given the high-profile nature of the couple, people were dying to know more. After what seemed like eternity, news finally broke regarding the names of the brand-new babies, and in true fashion, they are uniquely wonderful.

The Carter Twins Names Revealed

TMZ has learned that Beyoncé and #JayZ have named their new twins Rumi and Sir, and just like their older sister, Blue Ivy, their names will be trademarked. The names were discovered on Monday, June 26, when the company that Beyoncé and Jay-Z own filed paperwork that officially listed the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter as registered trademarks, which will be used for a bevy of different products.

The names are simple yet elegant, and according to TMZ, Rumi refers to a 13th century Persian poet named Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, and the name, Sir, is mentioned in one of his acclaimed poems:

“Bring the pure wine of love and freedom. But sir, a tornado is coming. More wine, we'll teach this storm A thing or two about whirling.”

While this might not be the true origin of the names, the explanation is fitting given the couple's artistic roots.

Although we have learned a bit about the infant Carter twins, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have still not officially announced their new babies. When the time is right, they'll share their new bundles of joy with the rest of the world and their loyal fans. We send our congratulations to the new happy family, and we can't wait to see the new twins introduced to the world.

(Source: TMZ)