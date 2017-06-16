Breaking the Internet is not an easy feat, but Beyoncé and Jay Z are experts at it by now. The world lost its collective mind this past February when the "Single Ladies" singer announced she was pregnant with twins, with a picture showcasing her belly. Proving how beloved she is, the picture gathered a whopping 11 million likes. In the caption, she wrote this loving message:

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

Fans are both eager to meet the new members of the Knowles-Carter clan, and to finally get a reveal of the babies' gender(s). Usually, celebrities announce this a few days before the birth or right after the baby is born. Fortunately, this time around we might (emphasis on the might) have gotten a sneak preview, thanks to none other than Barack Obama.

A Video To Honor Jay Z Is More Than Meets The Eye

Jay Z recently made history by becoming the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To commemorate the occasion, Obama released a surprise video congratulating his long-time friend. Check it out:

In the video, Obama opened up about the similarities between himself and Jay Z:

"I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it’s like not to have a father around; we know what it’s like not to come from and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks that we did. And so we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so that it’s a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well."

That's when he dropped what many see as the bombshell. Obama mentioned their daughters as another similarity between them:

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up."

Did Obama Actually Reveal The Beyoncé Is Having Baby Girls?

Here's what's happening: Jay Z and Beyoncé have one daughter. If they were to beat the Obamas in numbers, twin girls would be the only way to do it. Furthermore, the Knowles-Carter and Obama families are quite close, so if anyone knew whether the Knowles-Carters are having boys or girls, it would be the Obamas.

Now, Obama's last comment had quite an impact on fans. Following the video's release, people shared their excitement at the possibility of him letting us in on Beyoncé and Jay Z having two baby girls:

Of course, remember to take this with a pinch of salt. As things stand right now, the evidence suggesting Beyoncé is about to give birth to girls is looking strong, but ultimately, only time will tell whether we were reading too much into this video or if we're onto something.

