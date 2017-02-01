It seems that good news has been in short supply of late, but thankfully Queen Bey is here to lift the national mood by announcing that her beyhive is about to get a little more cramped... and by the power of two.

#Beyoncé took to Instagram to reveal that not only is she pregnant and fabulous, but that she's expecting not one but two little bundles of joy:

Bey and Jay's first-born — Blue Ivy — arrived in the world five years ago and I'm sure she'll be delighted with a couple of new siblings to hang out with... especially as the Carter family's fancy dress game can now be taken to a whole new level.

And fans were quick to jump on social media and offer congratulations to the couple and thank them for bringing a little joy into our world:

omg Beyonce is pregnant with twins and I think I speak for all of us when I say this is the best possible lighthearted pop culture news pic.twitter.com/Mq1uc984cP — Sam Escobar (@myhairisblue) February 1, 2017

In a bad mood feeling low suddenly Beyonc decides to drop a Luke and Leia reveal on us — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) February 1, 2017

Me: I just don't know if NOW is the right time to bring a child into the world!

Beyonc: Ugh, move over, I'll bring two pic.twitter.com/UH6uClB9WI — Caro (@socarolinesays) February 1, 2017

OMG BEYONC JUST SAVED BLACK HISTORY MONTH THANK U QUEEN BEY pic.twitter.com/nuB9uqbmAN — Robin Thede (@robinthede) February 1, 2017

Congrats to the Carters! The world feels a little bit warmer today.