Finally, the moment we've all been waiting for is here. The seas of mystery have parted and we've been gifted the greatest gift of all — the goddess that is Beyoncé Knowles Carter has birthed two angelic beings and finally, she's unleashed the heavenly sight unto the world.

Drenched in religious undertones — as we can see, it's turning into quite a theme here — Bey reared her blue Madonna head on Instagram to celebrate the fact that little Sir and Rumi Carter have now been dwelling in this world for a month. And in the process, she effectively broke the internet in a way that #KimKardashian's bulbous derrière could only dream of.

With her adorable infants swaddled in a floral material — probably made from the finest silk and encrusted with thousands of tiny diamonds along the seams — the Lemonade star majestically struck her best Botticelli-esque pose in a Garden of Eden-type setting and, quite frankly, we've never before felt the need to weep such floods of joy. With prayer hand emojis at the ready, feast your eyes on the ethereal vision below:

Within just two minutes of the image being uploaded, it has already clocked over two million likes on the social media site, sending mere mortals into a Friday frenzy like no other. And considering Bey's original pregnancy post became the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram, it's impossible to fathom what mind-blowing miracles this addition is going to trigger.

While we wait to find out, keep the maternity pics coming Bey!

