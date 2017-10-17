Despite Justice League being so close to its premiere date, there's still a lot about the film that is a mystery. We don't know much about Steppenwolf, the villain of the film, or exactly how the superheroes meet for the first time. We also don't know how Superman — declared dead in Batman v. Superman — returns in the film, if he does at all. Another mystery that has haunted fans for quite some time is whether or not Green Lantern will make his debut in Justice League.

Despite assurances from #DC that the Emerald Knight will not make his appearance until 2020, many remain convinced that we'll see one (or even two) Lanterns in the upcoming DC #comics film. Now, fans may have discovered something that could prove their suspicions.

CBS' The Big Bang Theory has partnered with Justice League to give one lucky fan a chance to attend the film's premiere. To win the so-called "Geekstakes", fans need to register and spin a wheel that houses each of the team members’ logos. Except that instead of there being six logos in the wheel (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquman, Cyborg and the Flash) there's also a seventh: The Green Lantern logo.

It's admittedly baffling how the sign ended up with Green Lantern's symbol alongside the symbols of characters we know to appear in Justice League, as the movie is not officially supposed to feature the hero.

However, this looks an awful lot like the logo from the 2011 Ryan Reynolds #GreenLantern movie, which could mean that The Big Bang Theory PR team may have just put the symbol on the wheel without knowing what they were suggesting.

The symbol from the 2011 'Green Lantern'. [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Of course, there is the off-chance that the logo could be a genuine hint planted by Warner Bros, alluding to Green Lantern's existence in the film to keep fans occupied . For the past couple of months, a string of rumors have all claimed that Green Lantern will be in the tentpole #DCEU film. And despite Armie Hammer distancing himself from the role, the internet has still been abuzz, with some even claiming that they have seen the Green Lantern suit being made for Justice League. Even the movie's soundtrack hinted at the appearance of a seventh League member.

A Green Lantern Corps member being in Justice League would be the best surprise us DC fans could get. Of course, it could very well be that the folks over at The Big Bang Theory made the mistake of putting Green Lantern with the other #superheroes since Green Lantern is a founding member of the League in the comics. Needless to say, we will have to check out Justice League when it releases November 17th.

Are you excited about Justice League? Do you think we'll see Green Lantern in the film? Sound off below.