She has been quirky, odd, peculiar and hilarious since the very start; Penny from The Big Bang Theory made her debut appearance in the pilot, and has become a vital role on the show ever since. After all, she's Penny Hofstadter. What would The Big Bang Theory be without Penny? With Penny now officially a Hofstadter, fans are beginning to get a little panicky that we still don't know her maiden name. Unfortunately, we're going to be waiting a very long time to find out.

Kaley Cuoco Knows It

'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Remaining a mystery since day one, the showrunners of #TheBigBangTheory have teased that they will never announce her surname, leaving fans hanging as they're desperate to find out what it is. However, it has been reported that Steven Molaro, Bill Prady and even Kaley Cuoco are now certain that Penny's maiden name will never be revealed in the hit CBS show.

When questioned about Penny's maiden name, Molaro said this:

"What name could we possibly pick that would be satisfying at this point? You know, I don’t think we will [reveal it]. We're kind of a superstitious lot here. We've made it this far without knowing Penny's last name. I think we're good not finding out."

Continuing his interview, Steven Molaro went onto explaining that it is "convenient" that Penny decided to take Leonard's surname after the two were married. This meant that the showrunners didn't have to deal with her maiden name now that she is a Hofstadter.

With Penny's maiden name remain a hotly guarded mystery in the world, it gives fans the chance to speculate what surname they think suits the "dumb blonde" character. For now, Penny will remain Penny Hofstadter (unless her name actually is "Penny, Penny, Penny," and Sheldon got it right all along).

The Big Bang Theory returns on September 25 with Season 11.

(Source: The Huffington Post)