Jim Parsons has been entertaining audiences as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory for 10 seasons, and is among one of the highest paid actors on television. The Big Bang Theory was recently renewed for two more seasons, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Jim Parsons rose to fame rather quickly after the first season of The Big Bang Theory, and he deserves a lot of credit for the show’s success. Sheldon Cooper is not an easy character to pull off, and if it was done poorly, it could be disastrous. Luckily, Parsons's charm radiates through the character, and fans fell in love with him instantly.

Beyond just being Sheldon Cooper, if you scroll through Parsons's Instagram account, you get a sense of the love he has for his co-workers and friends. It appears that he hasn’t let the insane success of the show go to his head, and he always shows appreciation for his fans on social media.

During the Season 10 finale of The Big Bang Theory, fans were delighted when Sheldon Cooper proposed to his longtime girlfriend Amy (Mayim Bialik), and it seems that life is imitating art, as Jim Parsons recently enjoyed some nuptials of his own in real life.

Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner Todd Spiewak

Page Six is reporting that Jim Parsons married graphic designer Todd Spiewak on May 14, 2017 at the Rainbow Room in New York. The couple celebrated their 14-year anniversary in November 2016, and Parsons often takes to Instagram to share his feelings about the love of his life.

There is very little information regarding the ceremony, but that speaks to the couple’s private nature. However, Jim Parsons did share a photo of the wedding on his Instagram page of the happy couple walking down the aisle holding hands. The ceremony looks like it was beautiful, and Parsons assures fans in his Instagram post that more pictures are on the way.

The Happy Couple

On the couple's anniversary last year, Parsons posted a picture from when the two first started dating, and shared heartfelt words about his future husband:

"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest. One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!"

Parsons’s phrasing in his post is endearing, and the fact that he says Spiewak is the best thing that ever happened to him speaks volumes about their relationship. After 14 years, the couple has finally tied the knot, and their love is something to be admired.

The Big Bang Theory just wrapped its 10th season, and we will have to wait until the fall to see the return of Sheldon Cooper. In the meantime, we couldn’t be happier for the newlyweds, and we wish all the success in the world for the happy couple. If you aren’t already, make sure you follow the delightful Jim Parsons on Instagram.

(Source: Page Six)