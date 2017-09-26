One of the world's most loved shows returned last night with the answer to question on everyone's lips. What will happen with Sheldon's proposal? Season 10 of the nerdy sitcom left fans in pure shock as Sheldon unexpectedly dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Amy. However, the episode ended suddenly, leaving the proposal unanswered.

With Season 11 now upon us, fans let out a big sigh of relief, as Sheldon's big question has finally been answered. But Amy's answer wasn't the only shock in the episode: our favorite married couple, Howard and Bernadette, had a bombshell dropped on them, too, which will transform their lives even more.

(Note: This article obviously contains major spoilers for Season 11, Episode 1 of The Big Bang Theory.)

The Wedding Bells Return

'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: CBS]

#BigBangTheory Season 11, Episode 1 picked up exactly where the Season 10 finale left off: Sheldon on one knee. Before fans could get a single word in edgeways, Amy gave Sheldon the answer he hoped for — a great big "yes!"

Of course, this was also the answer fans were so desperate to hear. Now, this means wedding bells will ring once again in the hit CBS show. While we're all excited to see the happy couple get married, new showrunner, Steve Holland, has some slightly bad news for fans. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said the wedding won't appear on screen very quickly. He said:

"That's one of the things we've talked about. It's not going to be super quick; there are certainly fun stories to play with this couple planning their wedding."

So then when will we actually see Amy and Sheldon say the magic words? Will it be this season? Or will The Big Bang Theory finish completely with Amy and Sheldon celebrating the happiest day of their lives? Holland went on to explain, "it is possible to see it this season [but] nothing is set in stone." Fans will just have to wait and see.

Huge Bombshell For Howard And Bernadette

'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: CBS]

Recently, fans were left worried as to what will happen to Bernadette in the show, seeing as actress Melissa Rauch has recently announced her real-life pregnancy. It has now been revealed that the showrunners will go down the safe road, as Bernadette announced she was pregnant once again.

When Rauch told the showrunners that she and her husband were expecting a baby, they were left stumped on how to make this play out in the show. Their first intention was to just have simple shots of Bernadette sitting down a lot with items covering her stomach. However, they came up with something more interesting and quite new for television. Continuing his interview, Holland explained by saying:

"We started talking about it and realized that it's really interesting that they wouldn't be expecting to get pregnant again so quickly, and nobody in the audience would be expecting them to do so, either. It seemed like a really interesting story to tell."

While Bernadette and Howard aren't unhappy about their second child on the way, it will definitely change things for the geeky couple. But we all know they will work something out as they always do.

Final Thoughts

With the season premiere of The Big Bang Theory full of all kinds of surprises, it's clear that Season 11 is set to be one heck of a rollercoaster ride. Sheldon and Amy will be planning their long-awaited wedding while Howard and Bernadette begin to prepare for their second child, and I'm sure that's only the beginning!

What else do you think our characters have in store for us this season? Let me know in the comments down below!

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]